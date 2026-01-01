profile
Janvier 2026, un mois plutôt tranquille



Date : 9 janvier I PC




Date : 15 janvier I NS2


Date : 15 Janvier I PC/PS5/PS4/Switch/NS2



Date : 16 Janvier I PC/PS5/XSX



Date : 20 Janvier I PC/PS5/XSX/Switch/NS2



Date : 22 Janvier I arrive sur NS2/XSX



Date : 28 Janvier I arrive Switch/NS2



Date : 29 Janvier I PC/PS5



Date : 30 Janvier I PC/PS5/XSX

Préparez-vous à un mois de Février 2026 bien plus intéressant.
(Dragon Quest VII Reimagined / Nioh 3 / Romeo is a Dead Man / Mario Tennis Fever / Reanimal / Resident Evil Requiem)
    posted the 01/01/2026 at 11:00 AM by nicolasgourry
    balf posted the 01/01/2026 at 11:11 AM
    Sur Switch 2, tu as l'impression de vivre dans le passé
    jenicris posted the 01/01/2026 at 11:11 AM
    Rien d'intéressant
    guiguif posted the 01/01/2026 at 11:18 AM
    Code Vein II pour moi.
    fan2jeux posted the 01/01/2026 at 11:26 AM
    balf
    C est clair, on revient au confinement du covid
    idd posted the 01/01/2026 at 11:26 AM
    le calme avant la tempête car février mars c'est un embouteillage de dingue
    deathegg posted the 01/01/2026 at 11:31 AM
    Cairn, trails beyond the horizon et peut être Code Vein 2 si je suis motivé.
