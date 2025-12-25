Voici le dernier classement des jeux les plus attendus de Famitsu, établi selon les votes des lecteurs et présentant les titres les plus plébiscités par les joueurs japonais. Cette semaine, Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition et Yoshi and the Mysterious Book font leur entrée. Découvrez le classement complet ci-dessous. Les votes ont été recueillis entre le 3 et le 9 décembre :
1. [PS5] Pragmata – 525 votes
2. [PS5] Resident Evil Requiem – 408 votes
3. [NS2] Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined – 371 votes
4. [NS2] Pokemon Pokopia – 334 votes
5. [PS5] Persona 4 Revival – 302 votes
6. [NSW] Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined – 278 votes
7. [PS5] Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined – 276 votes
8. [PS5] Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties – 198 votes
9. [NS2] Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave – 191 votes
10. [NSW] Rhythm Heaven Groove – 186 votes
11. [PS5] Onimusha: Way of the Sword – 175 votes
12. [NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream – 170 votes
13. [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 143 votes
14. [NS2] Splatoon Raiders – 135 votes
15. [NS2] Mario Tennis Fever – 133 votes
16. [NS2] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 129 votes
17. [PS5] Nioh 3 – 127 votes
18. [PS5] Grand Theft Auto 5 – 119 votes
19. [NS2] Monster Hunter Stories 3 – 101 votes
20. [NS2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 80 votes
21. [NS2] Fatal Frame 2 Remake – 72 votes
22. [NSW] Genshin Impact – 71 votes
23. [PS5] Code Vein 2 – 69 votes
24. [NS2] Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties – 64 votes
25. [NS2] Resident Evil Requiem – 60 votes
26. [NSW] Amakano 2 – 58 votes
27. [NS2] Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade – 55 votes
28. [PS5] Monster Hunter Stories 3 – 53 votes
29. [NS2] Yoshi and the Mysterious Book – 51 votes
30. [NSW] Tales of Berseria Remastered – 50 votes
Source : https://nintendoeverything.com/famitsus-most-wanted-games-december-21-2025-pokemon-pokopia-moving-up/
Perso pour moi, le prix c'est non. Faut pas abuser.