Geekom A6 : Un concurrent pour la Steam Machine à 500€


Avec le W11 + XFE, Geekom A6 compte bien marcher sur les platebandes de Valve !
    posted the 12/01/2025 at 12:33 AM by suzukube
    comments (3)
    altendorf posted the 12/01/2025 at 12:57 AM
    "Pour du gaming léger à modéré, ce mini-PC fait le job, mais il ne faudra pas s’attendre à une expérience AAA ultra-fluide en 4K"
    kakazu posted the 12/01/2025 at 03:11 AM
    altendorf Il en est de même pour la steam machine, elle n’offrira pas du 4k a 60 fps
    altendorf posted the 12/01/2025 at 03:20 AM
    kakazu Yep, mais les tests du Geekom parlent d'une machine peu fiable pour le gaming mais plus pour la bureautique/montage vidéo, là où la Steam Machine doit en principe proposer beaucoup mieux.
