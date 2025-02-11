profile
all
Famitsu sales (10/27/25 – 11/2/25) / D.Q 1&2 HD-2D "R" s'impose
1. [NSW] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 232,250 / NEW
2. [PS5] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 96,812 / NEW
3. [NS2] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 84,456 / NEW
4. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – 82,812 / 1,150,583
5. [NS2] Mario Kart World – 50,845 / 2,017,414
6. [NS2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 35,926 / 720,822
7. [NSW] Tales of Xillia Remastered – 10,370 / NEW
8. [NS2] Donkey Kong Bananza – 8,227 / 362,762
9. [PS5] Tales of Xillia Remastered – 7,290 / NEW
10. [NSW] Earthion – 5,689 / NEW

Switch 2 – 83,825
Switch OLED – 16,539
Switch Lite – 7,581
PS5 – 4,265
Switch – 2,588
PS5 Pro – 2,535
PS5 Digital Edition – 737
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 183
Xbox Series S – 54
PS4 – 18
    posted the 11/06/2025 at 01:55 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    guiguif posted the 11/06/2025 at 02:02 PM
    Malgré les ventes folles de Xillia sur PS3 a l’époque, ça n'a pas dû leur laisser un souvenir impérissable non plus

    Sinon pas mal pour Earthion, j'attends toujours la version Megadrive.
    newtechnix posted the 11/06/2025 at 02:19 PM
    3. [NS2] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 84,456 / NEW

    c'est du Game Key Card?


    Jolie score pour Earthion, rare de voir un shoot 2d horizontale faire le top 10
    rogeraf posted the 11/06/2025 at 02:24 PM
    Comment la SW2 se balade là-bas, ils ont désertés les consoles de salon depuis longtemps ... les JAPS !

    PS4 : 18
    micheljackson posted the 11/06/2025 at 02:28 PM
    Bon sang, ce que j'aimerais pouvoir aller dire au moi d'il y a 30 ans qu'un jour les Dragon Quest seront refaits et sortiront sur PC traduits en français pour voir la tête que je ferais
    Je pense que je n'y croirais pas une seconde
    cail2 posted the 11/06/2025 at 02:39 PM
    guiguif
    2026 Earthion sur MD, pour avoir la superior version
    pimoody posted the 11/06/2025 at 03:16 PM
    newtechnix oui
