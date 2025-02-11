1. [NSW] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 232,250 / NEW

2. [PS5] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 96,812 / NEW

3. [NS2] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 84,456 / NEW

4. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – 82,812 / 1,150,583

5. [NS2] Mario Kart World – 50,845 / 2,017,414

6. [NS2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 35,926 / 720,822

7. [NSW] Tales of Xillia Remastered – 10,370 / NEW

8. [NS2] Donkey Kong Bananza – 8,227 / 362,762

9. [PS5] Tales of Xillia Remastered – 7,290 / NEW

10. [NSW] Earthion – 5,689 / NEW



Switch 2 – 83,825

Switch OLED – 16,539

Switch Lite – 7,581

PS5 – 4,265

Switch – 2,588

PS5 Pro – 2,535

PS5 Digital Edition – 737

Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 183

Xbox Series S – 54

PS4 – 18