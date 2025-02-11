1. [NSW] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 232,250 / NEW
2. [PS5] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 96,812 / NEW
3. [NS2] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 84,456 / NEW
4. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – 82,812 / 1,150,583
5. [NS2] Mario Kart World – 50,845 / 2,017,414
6. [NS2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 35,926 / 720,822
7. [NSW] Tales of Xillia Remastered – 10,370 / NEW
8. [NS2] Donkey Kong Bananza – 8,227 / 362,762
9. [PS5] Tales of Xillia Remastered – 7,290 / NEW
10. [NSW] Earthion – 5,689 / NEW
Switch 2 – 83,825
Switch OLED – 16,539
Switch Lite – 7,581
PS5 – 4,265
Switch – 2,588
PS5 Pro – 2,535
PS5 Digital Edition – 737
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 183
Xbox Series S – 54
PS4 – 18
posted the 11/06/2025 at 01:55 PM by nicolasgourry
Sinon pas mal pour Earthion, j'attends toujours la version Megadrive.
c'est du Game Key Card?
Jolie score pour Earthion, rare de voir un shoot 2d horizontale faire le top 10
Je pense que je n'y croirais pas une seconde
2026 Earthion sur MD, pour avoir la superior version