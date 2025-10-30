1. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – 195,849 / 1,068,401

2. [NS2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 71,991 / 684,896

3. [NS2] Mario Kart World – 35,176 / 1,966,569

4. [NSW] Once Upon a Katamari – 17,289 / NEW

5. [PS5] Ninja Gaiden 4 – 11,973 / NEW

6. [PS5] Ghost of Yotei – 6,984 / 172,866

7. [NS2] Persona 3 Reload – 6,778 / NEW

8. [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 – 6,232 / 85,709

9. [PS5] Once Upon a Katamari – 4,596 / NEW

10. [PS5] Battlefield 6 – 4,215 / NEW



Switch 2 – 65,434

Switch OLED – 16,545

Switch Lite – 6,639

PS5 – 4,040

PS5 Digital Edition – 3,641

PS5 Pro – 2,822

Switch – 1,925

Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 630

Xbox Series X – 235

Xbox Series S – 126

PS4 – 15



25 109 Switch / 10 503 PS5 / 911 XSXIS



Total Switch 2 : 2 468 021