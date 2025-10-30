1. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – 195,849 / 1,068,401
2. [NS2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 71,991 / 684,896
3. [NS2] Mario Kart World – 35,176 / 1,966,569
4. [NSW] Once Upon a Katamari – 17,289 / NEW
5. [PS5] Ninja Gaiden 4 – 11,973 / NEW
6. [PS5] Ghost of Yotei – 6,984 / 172,866
7. [NS2] Persona 3 Reload – 6,778 / NEW
8. [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 – 6,232 / 85,709
9. [PS5] Once Upon a Katamari – 4,596 / NEW
10. [PS5] Battlefield 6 – 4,215 / NEW
Switch 2 – 65,434
Switch OLED – 16,545
Switch Lite – 6,639
PS5 – 4,040
PS5 Digital Edition – 3,641
PS5 Pro – 2,822
Switch – 1,925
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 630
Xbox Series X – 235
Xbox Series S – 126
PS4 – 15
25 109 Switch / 10 503 PS5 / 911 XSXIS
Total Switch 2 : 2 468 021
posted the 10/30/2025
Bon bah a dans 10 ans pour NG5, triste Japon.
Je suis surpris de la présence de battlefield 6 a la 10 ème place.
Bon avec 4000 vente, c'est pas chère l'entrée au top 10....
Je me demande si la switch2 arrivera a 3 millions d'ici le 31 décembre.
Pas mal pour une première demis année.