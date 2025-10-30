profile
Jeux Vidéo
279
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
134
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5966
visites since opening : 10028370
nicolasgourry > blog
all
Famitsu sales (10/20/25 – 10/26/25) / Ninja Gaiden 4 dans le top 5
1. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – 195,849 / 1,068,401
2. [NS2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 71,991 / 684,896
3. [NS2] Mario Kart World – 35,176 / 1,966,569
4. [NSW] Once Upon a Katamari – 17,289 / NEW
5. [PS5] Ninja Gaiden 4 – 11,973 / NEW
6. [PS5] Ghost of Yotei – 6,984 / 172,866
7. [NS2] Persona 3 Reload – 6,778 / NEW
8. [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 – 6,232 / 85,709
9. [PS5] Once Upon a Katamari – 4,596 / NEW
10. [PS5] Battlefield 6 – 4,215 / NEW

Switch 2 – 65,434
Switch OLED – 16,545
Switch Lite – 6,639
PS5 – 4,040
PS5 Digital Edition – 3,641
PS5 Pro – 2,822
Switch – 1,925
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 630
Xbox Series X – 235
Xbox Series S – 126
PS4 – 15

25 109 Switch / 10 503 PS5 / 911 XSXIS

Total Switch 2 : 2 468 021
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/30/2025 at 01:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    guiguif posted the 10/30/2025 at 01:42 PM
    4 fois moins qu'un Valkyrie Elysium.
    Bon bah a dans 10 ans pour NG5, triste Japon.
    newtechnix posted the 10/30/2025 at 01:50 PM
    guiguif Ce qui est stupéfiant c'est de voir qu'un Katamari fait mieux
    cyr posted the 10/30/2025 at 02:53 PM
    newtechnix c'est dans un autre délire....

    Je suis surpris de la présence de battlefield 6 a la 10 ème place.

    Bon avec 4000 vente, c'est pas chère l'entrée au top 10....


    Je me demande si la switch2 arrivera a 3 millions d'ici le 31 décembre.
    Pas mal pour une première demis année.
    gasmok2 posted the 10/30/2025 at 03:01 PM
    putain avec 4000 ventes t'es dans le top 10 japon, il y a quelques années avec 4000 tu faisais même pas le Top 10 quartier du coin....
    kageyama posted the 10/30/2025 at 03:57 PM
    Cyr c'est possible, la switch se vendait à 100k/semaine en novembre decembre
    khazawi posted the 10/30/2025 at 03:58 PM
    Ninja Gaiden est une licence de niche donc fallait pas s'attendre à un miracle
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo