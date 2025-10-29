accueil
link49
name :
Ninja Gaiden 4
platform :
Xbox Series X
editor :
Koei Tecmo
developer :
PlatinumGames
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
link49
[Achat Xbox Series X] Mon premier opus de la saga
J'ai pris il y a quelques jours le jeu Ninja Gaiden 4 :
Voici les jeux que je possède à ce jour :
J'ai hâte de découvrir cette licence.
Source :
https://x.com/Archangel491/
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
junaldinho
,
ouken
posted the 10/29/2025 at 06:24 AM by
link49
comments (
5
)
gamerdome
posted
the 10/29/2025 at 07:12 AM
Vaut mieux tard que jamais, mais c'est triste quand même de la découvrir avec cet épisode qui n'égale pas les 2 premiers, et qui nécessite de finir le jeu pour pouvoir le refaire avec le seul, le vrai, Ryu Hayabusa.
En vrai le gameplay du nouveau perso est excellent, mais le feeling avec Ryu reste au dessus à mon sens.
cyr
posted
the 10/29/2025 at 07:13 AM
Le seul épisode que j'ai eu, c'etais celui sortie sur wii u..
De ce que je me souviens, gore, sang, violence, jouissifs lol.
ouken
posted
the 10/29/2025 at 07:41 AM
Tu vas te régaler une pépite !!
soulfull
posted
the 10/29/2025 at 08:24 AM
Excellent jeu,tellement rare d'avoir un gameplay si bien maitrisé de nos jours.ça change des souls à outrance.Fan de la première heure des 2 Ninja gaiden Xbox, mais aussi de Bayo, Dmc, Mgs rising, je ne suis pas déçu.
Maintenant il faut savoir ou on met les pieds, au risque d'être déçu.
xhander
posted
the 10/29/2025 at 09:16 AM
Le seul Ninja Gaiden que j'ai fait est... sur Master System et j'ai kiffé à l'époque
