[Metacritic] Les 15 jeux les mieux notés de la Switch 2
Après quatre mois, le jeu Switch 2 le mieux noté est actuellement à égalité avec trois autres.



A voir si de futurs jeux égaleront ces scores...

Source : https://x.com/stealth40k/
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    ducknsexe
    posted the 10/11/2025 at 06:03 PM by link49
    comments (4)
    pimoody posted the 10/11/2025 at 06:05 PM
    Autant mettre Mario Party dans ce cas dans le top en Haut.
    link49 posted the 10/11/2025 at 06:11 PM
    pimoody https://www.metacritic.com/game/super-mario-party-jamboree-nintendo-switch-2/ il a pas une note assez haute.
    ducknsexe posted the 10/11/2025 at 06:30 PM
    Bientôt le 16ème jeux avec Metroid Prime 4
