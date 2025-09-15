Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Fire Emblem : Fortune's Wave
5
Likers
name : Fire Emblem : Fortune's Wave
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Intelligent Systems
genre : tactical-RPG
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
472
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 18508
visites since opening : 30971559
link49 > blog
[Switch 1/2] Ce qui nous attend jusqu'en début d'année prochaine
Nintendo a publié un récapitulatif de toutes les annonces du dernier Nintendo Direct :



Personnelement, je retiens surtout l'annonce du prochain Fire Emblem :



On va être occupé un bon moment.

Source : https://x.com/NintendoFrance/status/1967619421813301284?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet/
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 09/15/2025 at 08:12 PM by link49
    comments (3)
    maisnon posted the 09/15/2025 at 08:13 PM
    MP4 + RE Requiem
    cyr posted the 09/15/2025 at 08:23 PM
    Mp4 sur et certains.
    weslloyd1 posted the 09/15/2025 at 08:45 PM
    Danganronpa 2x2
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo