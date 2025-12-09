profile
all
Dragon Quest VII Reimagined annoncé
Le jeu sortira sur PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 1 et 2, et PC le 5 Février 2026.

    posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:20 PM by guiguif
    comments (27)
    altendorf posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:21 PM
    C'est quoi cette horreur XD
    axlenz posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:22 PM
    Je commence à être perdu avec tous ces DQ qui sortent ici et là
    zekk posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:22 PM
    day one
    volran posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:23 PM
    Day one
    negan posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:23 PM
    Ca rappelle le truc FF avec des personnages comme ca
    arquion posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:24 PM
    Je le trouve pas super le 7, dommage que ce soit lui alors qu'il a déjà eu un remaster sur 3DS.
    il y a le 4-5-6 voir le 9 à revoir avant de remettre encore le 7.
    guiguif posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:24 PM
    negan Un RPG quoi
    giru posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:24 PM
    On en bouffe du DQ ces temps-ci

    Mais c'est très joli. Ca sera surement day one pour moi.
    shinz0 posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:25 PM
    Déjà fait mais c'est beau
    zekk posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:25 PM
    negan world of final fantasy
    chreasy97 posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:26 PM
    Ca me va mais la 1ere Switch tire les jeux vers le bas...
    Ce sera triste de prendre ce jeu sur PS5.
    negan posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:28 PM
    zekk Oui
    destati posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:28 PM
    Il est magnifique ! Je le ferai volontiers !
    losz posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:30 PM
    Enfin autre chose que de la 2D HD, dommage que à chaque fois que je joue a un DQ je trouve ca chiant à mourir.
    mazeroza posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:30 PM
    Day one ! C'est mon episode préféré, je suis trop content !
    kakazu posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:30 PM
    Est ce qu'il ya des vidéos de gameplay?
    kikoo31 posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:32 PM
    joli
    thorim posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:32 PM
    Shut up and take my money!
    yanssou posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:33 PM
    Déjà fait sur 3ds, pourquoi pas mais j'aurais préféré le 8
    guiguif posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:34 PM
    kakazu Bah t'as le trailer dans cet article
    shirou posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:47 PM
    C'est clair que c'était le 8 qui était attendu...

    J'arrive pas a passer outre la DA, les perso Chibi c'est rédhibitoire
    asakk posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:48 PM
    arquion c'est même le pire, il est long et chiant.
    Tu refais toujours la meme chose à savoir récupérer les morceaux de tablette, visiter l'ile du passe et résoudre les problèmes qu'il y a, visiter l'ile du présent et refaire la meme chose pendant plus d'une bonne quinzaine de fois....

    Pour moi un DQ c'est laventure, le voyage et pas rester dans une ile avec un rythme d'escargot...
    drybowser posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:53 PM
    Je le trouve très chouette hâte de le refaire
    lefab88 posted the 09/12/2025 at 03:14 PM
    day one
    fyrefly posted the 09/12/2025 at 03:37 PM
    day putain de One sur PC
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 09/12/2025 at 05:01 PM
    Dayone !!! c'est un des dragon quest qui méritait le plus une refonte. La version PSx et 3ds sont tout les deux des purges pour des raison différentes.
    arquion posted the 09/12/2025 at 11:37 PM
    asakk Après c'est la version "Reimagined", on peut espérer de bonnes surprises, mais c'est vrai qu'il m'était tombé des mains sur 3DS, je ne crois pas avoir eu le courage de le finir.
