profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
articles :
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Dragon Quest VII Reimagined annoncé
Le jeu sortira sur PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 1 et 2, et PC le 5 Février 2026.
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
destati
,
tynokarts
posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:20 PM by
guiguif
guiguif
comments (
27
)
27
)
altendorf
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 02:21 PM
C'est quoi cette horreur XD
axlenz
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 02:22 PM
Je commence à être perdu avec tous ces DQ qui sortent ici et là
zekk
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 02:22 PM
day one
volran
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 02:23 PM
Day one
negan
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 02:23 PM
Ca rappelle le truc FF avec des personnages comme ca
arquion
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 02:24 PM
Je le trouve pas super le 7, dommage que ce soit lui alors qu'il a déjà eu un remaster sur 3DS.
il y a le 4-5-6 voir le 9 à revoir avant de remettre encore le 7.
guiguif
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 02:24 PM
negan
Un RPG quoi
giru
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 02:24 PM
On en bouffe du DQ ces temps-ci
Mais c'est très joli. Ca sera surement day one pour moi.
shinz0
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 02:25 PM
Déjà fait mais c'est beau
zekk
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 02:25 PM
negan
world of final fantasy
chreasy97
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 02:26 PM
Ca me va mais la 1ere Switch tire les jeux vers le bas...
Ce sera triste de prendre ce jeu sur PS5.
negan
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 02:28 PM
zekk
Oui
destati
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 02:28 PM
Il est magnifique ! Je le ferai volontiers !
losz
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 02:30 PM
Enfin autre chose que de la 2D HD, dommage que à chaque fois que je joue a un DQ je trouve ca chiant à mourir.
mazeroza
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 02:30 PM
Day one ! C'est mon episode préféré, je suis trop content !
kakazu
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 02:30 PM
Est ce qu'il ya des vidéos de gameplay?
kikoo31
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 02:32 PM
joli
thorim
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 02:32 PM
Shut up and take my money!
yanssou
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 02:33 PM
Déjà fait sur 3ds, pourquoi pas mais j'aurais préféré le 8
guiguif
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 02:34 PM
kakazu
Bah t'as le trailer dans cet article
shirou
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 02:47 PM
C'est clair que c'était le 8 qui était attendu...
J'arrive pas a passer outre la DA, les perso Chibi c'est rédhibitoire
asakk
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 02:48 PM
arquion
c'est même le pire, il est long et chiant.
Tu refais toujours la meme chose à savoir récupérer les morceaux de tablette, visiter l'ile du passe et résoudre les problèmes qu'il y a, visiter l'ile du présent et refaire la meme chose pendant plus d'une bonne quinzaine de fois....
Pour moi un DQ c'est laventure, le voyage et pas rester dans une ile avec un rythme d'escargot...
drybowser
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 02:53 PM
Je le trouve très chouette
hâte de le refaire
lefab88
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 03:14 PM
day one
fyrefly
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 03:37 PM
day putain de One sur PC
onsentapedequijesuis
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 05:01 PM
Dayone !!! c'est un des dragon quest qui méritait le plus une refonte. La version PSx et 3ds sont tout les deux des purges pour des raison différentes.
arquion
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 11:37 PM
asakk
Après c'est la version "Reimagined", on peut espérer de bonnes surprises, mais c'est vrai qu'il m'était tombé des mains sur 3DS, je ne crois pas avoir eu le courage de le finir.
