name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
articles : 5536
visites since opening : 9080991
nicolasgourry > blog
Une démo d'un Resident Evil-Like indé est disponible sur PC
Il y a quelques temps j'ai fait un article sur Flesh Made Fear, il y a désormais une démo disponible.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_n55OCtkM4U
    marchand2sable, marchale
    posted the 03/17/2025 at 11:35 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/17/2025 at 11:40 PM
    marchand2sable ça pourrait t'intéresser de faire la démo peut-être.
    marchand2sable posted the 03/18/2025 at 02:12 AM
    nicolasgourry

    Merci de prévenir mon ami, je mets de coté, trop a fond sur Monster Hunter
