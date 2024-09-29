accueil
El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron HD Remaster annoncé sur PS5
Aprés la Switch et le PC, c'est au tour de la PS5 de recevoir le remaster de El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron sorti originalement sur PS3 et 360.Pas encore de date de sortie.
Trailer de la version Switch
https://www.gematsu.com/2024/09/el-shaddai-ascension-of-the-metatron-hd-remaster-coming-to-ps5
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
toastinambour
posted the 09/29/2024 at 11:06 AM by
guiguif
comments (
19
)
vyse
posted
the 09/29/2024 at 11:10 AM
quel dauble ce jeu...
shao
posted
the 09/29/2024 at 11:13 AM
J'avoue qu'ils forcent avec ce jeu.
Il a autant marqué son temps que ça ou quoi?
rbz
posted
the 09/29/2024 at 11:13 AM
J'avais apprécié à l'époque mais jamais je le refait.
Un peu comme le. Remaster de freedom wars
testament
posted
the 09/29/2024 at 11:17 AM
c'est comme ça que le dev voit le monde quand il fume un pet
tokito
posted
the 09/29/2024 at 11:31 AM
Ils tentaient des choses au moins, que devient le studio de devs ?
nicolasgourry
posted
the 09/29/2024 at 11:44 AM
en parlant de remaster et de PS5
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IIGPkP36840
tripy73
posted
the 09/29/2024 at 11:55 AM
Pas mal de longueur et un système de combat assez particulier, mais l'histoire et l'univers mon vraiment marqué, c'est rare de voir un jeu abordé des sujets aussi profond.
tokito
: c'est clair qu'à l'époque ils savaient prendre des risques et donnaient aux créateurs les moyens de réaliser leur vision, que le jeu plaise ou non au grand public.
wilhelm
posted
the 09/29/2024 at 12:08 PM
Il n'y a rien de plus feignasse que de faire un nouveau portage d'El Shaddai...
keiku
posted
the 09/29/2024 at 12:13 PM
Pour moi ca ressemblait un clone de DMC raté a l'époque
kalas28
posted
the 09/29/2024 at 12:28 PM
keiku
après c'est pas comme si tu t'y connaissait en jv
wilhelm
bah les dev on zappé la ps5 donc normal
le jeu était cool malgré les défauts.
akinen
posted
the 09/29/2024 at 12:30 PM
Chouette…
keiku
posted
the 09/29/2024 at 12:31 PM
kalas28
on va dire que comparer a toi, je suis un expert... mais bon en même temps c'est de toi qu'on parle...
khazawi
posted
the 09/29/2024 at 12:55 PM
Je l'ai pris sur Switch via LRG
losz
posted
the 09/29/2024 at 02:45 PM
Je prendrais car j'avais bien aimé à l'époque, et les bta de nos jours ca existe quasiment plus
sardinecannibale
posted
the 09/29/2024 at 03:35 PM
Ça n'a pas l'air fou mais je veux bien essayer.
greggy
posted
the 09/29/2024 at 05:11 PM
Excellent jeu
lautrek
posted
the 09/29/2024 at 05:58 PM
À l'époque il était connu pour l'extrême difficulté de son platine.
shambala93
posted
the 09/29/2024 at 06:40 PM
J’avais aimé le jeu mais je n’ai aucunement envie de le refaire.
gasmok2
posted
the 09/30/2024 at 07:04 AM
Bien aimé à l'époque, je l'ai toujours sur Xbox360.
Jeu sympa, ils ont tenté des choses avec plus ou moins de réussite.
Les musiques sont divines par contre.
