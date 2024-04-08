profile
Famitsu sales (7/29/24 – 8/4/24) / Zzzzzz
1. [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 – 21,392 / 223,619
2. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10,694 / 5,932,192
3. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 8,254 / 7,858,430
4. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – 7,434 / 166,364
5. [NSW] Minecraft – 6,917 / 3,585,175
6. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 6,469 / 1,363,142
7. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 5,035 / 1,902,143
8. [NSW] Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition – 4,989 / 41,123
9. [NSW] One Piece Odyssey – 4,806 / 21,179
10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 4,739 / 5,53,891

Switch OLED – 35,104
PS5 – 20,472
Switch Lite – 13,280
Switch – 9,373
PS5 Digital Edition – 5,321
Xbox Series X – 4,264
Xbox Series S – 75
PS4 – 52

57 757 Switch / 25 793 PS5 / 4 699 XSXIS
    posted the 08/08/2024 at 09:50 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    newtechnix posted the 08/08/2024 at 10:06 PM
    Konami doit être aux anges

    En fait c'est Minecraft qui a totalement convaincu Microsoft de passer multi
    newtechnix posted the 08/08/2024 at 10:14 PM
    Va falloir attendre Astrobot pour voir la PS5 se reprendre.
    cyr posted the 08/08/2024 at 10:54 PM
    newtechnix après être multi, c'est toucher un plus large public. Il est loin le temps où les gens achetait 1 console pour faire 1 jeux.

    Sony vendrai plus de superman 2 s'il étais sortie sur xbox série par exemple....mais Bob il s'intéresse déjà au pc, c'est un bon début.

    A term, il y aura qu'une machine, sans doute le pc de demain, et on aura accès à tous les éditeurs. Mon rêve.
    kikoo31 posted the 08/09/2024 at 04:07 AM
    Faut un top 30 les top 10 sont ennuyeux now
    zekk posted the 08/09/2024 at 04:31 AM
    cyr arrêté avec vos délires parce que votre constructeur chéri, vous la met à l'envers...

    Spiderman 2 n'a pas eu besoin de Xbox pour être un carton...
    e3ologue posted the 08/09/2024 at 05:12 AM
    Il est très bien ce tableau je vois pas où est le problème
