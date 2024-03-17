profile
Famitsu Game Awards 2023: Final Fantasy 16 et Zelda TOTK à l'honneur


Les Famitsu Game Awards 2023 ont eu lieu (ils prennent leur temps) et voici les résultats avec notamment 5 trophées pour Final Fantasy XVI et 3 pour Zelda dont le GOTY.
On notera que contrairement a l'occident, Baldur's Gate 3 a seulement reçu un prix, celui du Special Award.

Game of the Year Zelda TOTK
Most Valuable Creator Zelda TOTK
Best Script Paranormasight
Best Music FF16

Best Online Game FF14
Best Action Game Armored Core VI
Best RPG Game FF16
Best Indie Game Sea of Stars

Best Graphics FF16
Best Voice Actor FF16 - Yuuya Uchida
Best Character FF16 - Clive Rosfield
Action/ Adventure Zelda TOTK
Adventure Paranarmasight

Mobile Honkai Starail
eSports Street Fighter 6
Most Anticipated Metaphor: ReFantsio
Rookie Award Paranormasight
Famitsu Dengeki Special Award HiFi-Rush / Baldur’s Gate 3

https://twitter.com/Genki_JPN/status/1769396405859459551
    posted the 03/17/2024 at 04:53 PM by guiguif
    comments (11)
    skk posted the 03/17/2024 at 05:13 PM
    Metaphor: ReFantsio je viens de le découvrir. Ca fait très persona et ça m'a l'air incroyable !
    Totk game of the year... ça va? Pas trop mal avec ça
    ouroboros4 posted the 03/17/2024 at 05:23 PM
    FF16 pour les graphismes?
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/17/2024 at 05:24 PM
    "On notera que contrairement a l'occident, Baldur's Gate 3 a seulement reçu un prix" quand tu vois les résultats, tu vois une très grande majorité de titre japonais qui ont reçu les prix et Famitsu c'est Japonais, c'est peut-être une coïncidence.
    iglooo posted the 03/17/2024 at 05:25 PM
    Chèques habituels, prix habituels
    axlenz posted the 03/17/2024 at 05:29 PM
    Je doute que Nintendo ait besoin de remettre de l'argent pour vendre leurs jeux mdrrr
    rbz posted the 03/17/2024 at 05:31 PM
    deux jeux a oublier
    le seul bon point de l'article
    metaphor re fantazio et DD2 qui était dans la catégorie jeux les plus attendus de 2024
    brook1 posted the 03/17/2024 at 05:38 PM
    ouroboros4 ils ont confondu avec la DA
    marcelpatulacci posted the 03/17/2024 at 05:58 PM
    Rien d'étonnant qu'ils privilèges les jeux Jap.
    keiku posted the 03/17/2024 at 06:04 PM
    On notera que contrairement a l'occident, Baldur's Gate 3 a seulement reçu un prix, celui du Special Award.

    c'est déja extraordinaire d'avoir un award d'un jeu occidental au japon et il y en a 2, ca montre que l'année avait pas été ouf
    rendan posted the 03/17/2024 at 06:23 PM
    Ahhhhh ça fait plaisir pour ff16!!!!
    khazawi posted the 03/17/2024 at 06:25 PM
    iglooo non, juste que le marché japonais est différent
