Les Famitsu Game Awards 2023 ont eu lieu (ils prennent leur temps) et voici les résultats avec notamment 5 trophées pour Final Fantasy XVI et 3 pour Zelda dont le GOTY.
On notera que contrairement a l'occident, Baldur's Gate 3 a seulement reçu un prix, celui du Special Award.
Game of the Year
Zelda TOTK
Most Valuable Creator
Zelda TOTK
Best Script
Paranormasight
Best Music
FF16
Best Online Game
FF14
Best Action Game
Armored Core VI
Best RPG Game
FF16
Best Indie Game
Sea of Stars
Best Graphics
FF16
Best Voice Actor
FF16 - Yuuya Uchida
Best Character
FF16 - Clive Rosfield
Action/ Adventure
Zelda TOTK
Adventure
Paranarmasight
Mobile
Honkai Starail
eSports
Street Fighter 6
Most Anticipated
Metaphor: ReFantsio
Rookie Award
Paranormasight
Famitsu Dengeki Special Award
HiFi-Rush / Baldur’s Gate 3
Totk game of the year... ça va? Pas trop mal avec ça
le seul bon point de l'article
metaphor re fantazio et DD2 qui était dans la catégorie jeux les plus attendus de 2024
c'est déja extraordinaire d'avoir un award d'un jeu occidental au japon et il y en a 2, ca montre que l'année avait pas été ouf