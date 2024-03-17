Les Famitsu Game Awards 2023 ont eu lieu (ils prennent leur temps) et voici les résultats avec notamment 5 trophées pour Final Fantasy XVI et 3 pour Zelda dont le GOTY.On notera que contrairement a l'occident, Baldur's Gate 3 a seulement reçu un prix, celui du Special Award.Zelda TOTKZelda TOTKParanormasightFF16FF14Armored Core VIFF16Sea of StarsFF16FF16 - Yuuya UchidaFF16 - Clive RosfieldZelda TOTKParanarmasightHonkai StarailStreet Fighter 6Metaphor: ReFantsioParanormasightHiFi-Rush / Baldur’s Gate 3