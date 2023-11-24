profile
Jeux Vidéo
276
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
182
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6007
visites since opening : 9732265
guiguif > blog
all
[Megadrive] Earthion: Nouvelle video du Shoot Them Up de Yuzo Koshiro
Nouvelle video du shoot them up "Earthion" de Yuzo Koshiro prévu sur Megadrive, mais aussi console current gen.

    tags :
    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    alexkidd, gasmok2, metroidvania, shima, kujiraldine, jamrock
    posted the 11/24/2023 at 12:13 PM by guiguif
    comments (12)
    fdestroyer posted the 11/24/2023 at 12:21 PM
    Trop trop cool!

    Grosses vibes de Thunderforce 4
    defcon5 posted the 11/24/2023 at 12:42 PM
    16 bits power !!
    alnohb posted the 11/24/2023 at 01:04 PM
    Day One
    gasmok2 posted the 11/24/2023 at 01:18 PM
    guiguif
    Tu saurais où on peut le préco sur Megadrive?
    guiguif posted the 11/24/2023 at 01:19 PM
    gasmok2 il n’y a pas encore de preco dispo
    shunsui posted the 11/24/2023 at 01:19 PM
    shima posted the 11/24/2023 at 01:23 PM
    Cette tuerie, ces musiques, ces bruitages, ces effets « 3D », non vraiment tout pue la classe dans ce jeu
    gasmok2 posted the 11/24/2023 at 01:30 PM
    shima
    L'époque bénie des 16bits
    rugalwave posted the 11/24/2023 at 01:56 PM
    Incroyable !! c'est quoi ces effets de zoom sur megadrive même !!??
    kabuki posted the 11/24/2023 at 01:58 PM
    Dingueri
    zevoodoo posted the 11/24/2023 at 02:19 PM
    Arrow Flash style
    fdestroyer posted the 11/24/2023 at 03:14 PM
    guiguif Tu nous fera un petit article quand il sera précomandable? Je pense pas résister
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo