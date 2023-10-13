profile
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
all
Super Mario Wonder: La nouvelle voix de Mario et Luigi est...
...Kevin Afghani.

Un presque inconnu puisqu'il n'a doublé qu'Arnold dans Genshin Impact et des trucs encore plus osef

Son site
https://www.kevinzafghani.com/

https://www.gematsu.com/2023/10/super-mario-bros-wonder-mario-and-luigi-voice-actor-announced-to-be-kevin-afghani
    posted the 10/13/2023 at 07:43 PM by guiguif
    comments (9)
    suzukube posted the 10/13/2023 at 07:51 PM
    j'ai du cliquer à cause des "..."
    fdestroyer posted the 10/13/2023 at 07:55 PM
    Un presque inconnu puisqu'il n'a doublé qu'Arnold dans Genshin Impact et des trucs encore plus osef


    Ca collait aussi à Charle Martinet ce que tu dis là.
    gaeon posted the 10/13/2023 at 08:13 PM
    Oui dans le fond il a pas besoin d'avoir un CV de dingue. Faut bien donner une chance aux nouveaux et s'il à la "bonne voix" pourquoi se prendre la tête...
    choroq posted the 10/13/2023 at 08:57 PM
    Ma foi, dans une des démos, il y a un vrai luigi, validation.
    torotoro59 posted the 10/13/2023 at 09:00 PM
    J'aurai préféré Michael Madsen
    burningcrimson posted the 10/13/2023 at 09:13 PM
    Chris Pratt please... Blague à part Nintendo n'a pas des centaines de milliers d'enregistrement de Charles Martinet à utiliser au lieu d'embaucher quelqu'un ?
    guiguif posted the 10/13/2023 at 09:23 PM
    burningcrimson ou juste maintenant grace a l'IA reproduire la voix
    fdestroyer posted the 10/13/2023 at 09:28 PM
    guiguif Ca serai vraiment d'une tristesse absolue d'utiliser un IA plutôt que de donner sa chance à un nouvel acteur.
    masharu posted the 10/13/2023 at 09:50 PM
    Des mecs croient que Nintendo qui utilise une IA pour ne pas engager un doubleur ça va passer crème niveau image genre "ouais c'est encourageant pour l'avenir de l'industrie, ça encourage tout une filière, c'est un positif". A 2 doigts de dire que la voix de Mario est irremplaçable .
