Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Kraven the Hunter: Trailer
Apres Venom et Morbius, voici Kraven avec Aaron Taylor-Johnson et Russell Crowe.

    victornewman
    posted the 06/19/2023 at 06:55 PM by guiguif
    kaosium posted the 06/19/2023 at 07:05 PM
    Putain so on m'avait dis qu'un jour y'aurait Rusell Crowe dans un film centrée sur un méchant de Spider-man bordel je l'aurais jamais cru.
    victornewman posted the 06/19/2023 at 07:19 PM
    bordel sa claque !
    yanssou posted the 06/19/2023 at 07:24 PM
    Bon de base les pouvoirs de Kraven sortent d'une potion mystique qui lui procure une force et une agilité supérieur. Là c'est un lion qui lui donne ces pouvoirs why ? J'ai l'impression de voir le fauve des x men dans les chorégraphie. Encore un film qui sera oubliable comme le reste (morbius, venom)

    Voir ça après spider verse aie
