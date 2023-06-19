accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Kraven the Hunter: Trailer
Apres Venom et Morbius, voici Kraven avec Aaron Taylor-Johnson et Russell Crowe.
kaosium
posted
the 06/19/2023 at 07:05 PM
Putain so on m'avait dis qu'un jour y'aurait Rusell Crowe dans un film centrée sur un méchant de Spider-man bordel je l'aurais jamais cru
.
victornewman
posted
the 06/19/2023 at 07:19 PM
bordel sa claque !
yanssou
posted
the 06/19/2023 at 07:24 PM
Bon de base les pouvoirs de Kraven sortent d'une potion mystique qui lui procure une force et une agilité supérieur. Là c'est un lion qui lui donne ces pouvoirs why ? J'ai l'impression de voir le fauve des x men dans les chorégraphie. Encore un film qui sera oubliable comme le reste (morbius, venom)
Voir ça après spider verse aie
Voir ça après spider verse aie