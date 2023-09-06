profile
Sumimasen Turbo #5: Street Fighter 6, Zelda, Actu ect...
Le Sumimasen Turbo de Juin est là

    posted the 06/09/2023 at 07:16 PM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    rbz posted the 06/09/2023 at 07:18 PM
    J ose espérer que Daniel se fait troll avec son 20/20 sur TOTk la x)
    Quoi que ça m'étonnerait que puyo et Greg aient joué au jeu.
    rbz posted the 06/09/2023 at 08:07 PM
    Ok j'ai rien dit
    mercure7 posted the 06/09/2023 at 08:08 PM
    Testament => 16:37, savoureux
    testament posted the 06/09/2023 at 08:26 PM
