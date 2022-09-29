profile
all
Cuphead enfin en boite !
Par Iam8bit avec le DLC inclus, pas de date

https://www.gematsu.com/2022/09/cuphead-physical-edition-announced-for-ps4-xbox-one-and-switch-includes-dlc-the-delicious-last-course
    posted the 09/29/2022 at 02:49 PM by guiguif
    comments (2)
    escobar posted the 09/29/2022 at 02:52 PM
    J'aime, je prends
    axlenz posted the 09/29/2022 at 02:54 PM
    Je ne l’ai toujours pas finis. Bloqué à l’un des derniers niveaux du jeu. J’ai honte
