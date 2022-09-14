accueil
Sirote cet ost en lisant cet article ci-dessous mon ami ! Axlenz vous régale
Je ne me considère pas comme étant un pro tel constructeur. Je prends du plaisir sur chacun de mes supports.
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
axlenz
articles :
344
visites since opening :
676126
axlenz
> blog
all
Nintendor
Playstachouffle
Xboxar
Pécéairedaigle
Multi
Mangas/Animés
Cinéma : 1 , 2 , 3 ... Action
Divers
Histoires
Gamekyo Awards
Gamekyo Chiffres
Encyclopédie Gamekyo
Les petits test de Axlenz
Si God of War faisait partie du Nintendo direct
Multi
Tout est dans le titre. Si Gof of War était présenté lors du Nintendo direct hier.
tags :
nintendo direct
gof of war
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
sora78
,
djfab
,
zmaragdus
,
kuroni
posted the 09/14/2022 at 04:17 PM by
axlenz
comments (
13
)
shinz0
posted
the 09/14/2022 at 04:21 PM
Pas mal
ducknsexe
posted
the 09/14/2022 at 04:22 PM
Bah ce serais devenu un DLC de smash bros
New challenger : Kratos
onsentapedequijesuis
posted
the 09/14/2022 at 04:22 PM
zekk
posted
the 09/14/2022 at 04:23 PM
faut bien nourri Atreus
eduardos
posted
the 09/14/2022 at 04:32 PM
Les cons
keiku
posted
the 09/14/2022 at 04:34 PM
bein god of war deviendrait bon ?
zmaragdus
posted
the 09/14/2022 at 04:36 PM
Bien joué au gars qui a fait ça.
cliana
posted
the 09/14/2022 at 04:38 PM
Excellent
kikoo31
posted
the 09/14/2022 at 04:53 PM
zekk
posted
the 09/14/2022 at 05:05 PM
keiku
Non il serait juste à ton gout
wickette
posted
the 09/14/2022 at 05:06 PM
Avec le recul, je me dis vraiment que c'était du foutage de gueule de nous foutre 10 minutes de farming dans un direct...qui s'est dit que c'était une bonne idée ?
shambala93
posted
the 09/14/2022 at 05:12 PM
Énorme !
bladagun
posted
the 09/14/2022 at 05:20 PM
Ça serais un goty pour certain
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
