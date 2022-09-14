Sirote cet ost en lisant cet article ci-dessous mon ami ! Axlenz vous régale
Je ne me considère pas comme étant un pro tel constructeur. Je prends du plaisir sur chacun de mes supports.
Si God of War faisait partie du Nintendo direct
Multi
Tout est dans le titre. Si Gof of War était présenté lors du Nintendo direct hier.


    tags : nintendo direct gof of war
    sora78, djfab, zmaragdus, kuroni
    posted the 09/14/2022 at 04:17 PM by axlenz
    comments (13)
    shinz0 posted the 09/14/2022 at 04:21 PM
    Pas mal
    ducknsexe posted the 09/14/2022 at 04:22 PM
    Bah ce serais devenu un DLC de smash bros

    New challenger : Kratos
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 09/14/2022 at 04:22 PM
    zekk posted the 09/14/2022 at 04:23 PM
    faut bien nourri Atreus
    eduardos posted the 09/14/2022 at 04:32 PM
    Les cons
    keiku posted the 09/14/2022 at 04:34 PM
    bein god of war deviendrait bon ?
    zmaragdus posted the 09/14/2022 at 04:36 PM
    Bien joué au gars qui a fait ça.
    cliana posted the 09/14/2022 at 04:38 PM
    Excellent
    kikoo31 posted the 09/14/2022 at 04:53 PM
    zekk posted the 09/14/2022 at 05:05 PM
    keiku Non il serait juste à ton gout
    wickette posted the 09/14/2022 at 05:06 PM


    Avec le recul, je me dis vraiment que c'était du foutage de gueule de nous foutre 10 minutes de farming dans un direct...qui s'est dit que c'était une bonne idée ?
    shambala93 posted the 09/14/2022 at 05:12 PM

    Énorme !
    bladagun posted the 09/14/2022 at 05:20 PM
    Ça serais un goty pour certain
