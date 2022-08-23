profile
Disgaea 7 annoncé sur PS5, PS4 et Switch
Seulement 2 ans apres la sortie du 6eme opus, NIS annonce l'arrivée pour le 26 Janvier de Disgaea 7 au Japon.
Un opus qui reprendra le moteur du 6 mais cette fois dans une ambiance plus samurai.















https://www.gematsu.com/2022/08/disgaea-7-announced-for-ps5-ps4-and-switch
    posted the 08/23/2022 at 09:24 AM by guiguif
    comments (6)
    coldy posted the 08/23/2022 at 09:43 AM
    Cool pour l’ambiance. Après, j’ai même pas encore lancé le 7, c’est tellement chronophage, dommage, parce que j’aime bien cette license, mais il faudrait alléger le truc.
    cliana posted the 08/23/2022 at 09:55 AM
    Disgaea 7 : Wano Kuni
    cliana posted the 08/23/2022 at 09:56 AM
    Je prendrai la version PS5, il y a plus de persos sur la cover
    5120x2880 posted the 08/23/2022 at 10:00 AM
    Dommage de continuer sur la 3D, ils me font faire la saga à l'envers vu que mon premier c'est le 5, heureusement l'ambiance du 6 et 7 m'intéresse moins.
    killia posted the 08/23/2022 at 10:10 AM
    Mais virez moi ces « lolis cahier des charges »!!!!!!

    Bon sinon, vraiment content de l’arrivée du 7 (même si j’ai pas encore fini le 6).

    J’aime beaucoup le chara du héros mais outre 2/3 persos sur ma jaquette, aucun persos secondaires ne me marque vraiment visuellement.

    Par contre, j’espère une optimisation du moteur car la 3D était déjà ultra discutable mais en plus le rendu en jeu était chelou.
    newtechnix posted the 08/23/2022 at 10:10 AM
    L e TGS va être triste y'aura plus rien a annoncé
