« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
articles :
3860
visites since opening :
5274666
nicolasgourry
> blog
[Tzitzimitl] La propriété intellectuelle + Chanson "Copier n'est pas voler"
PS : J'ai découvert cette chaine depuis peu, je trouve que le sujet était intéressant.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PtfNxBUVpD0
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
nspy
posted the 07/04/2021 at 10:30 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
13
)
nspy
posted
the 07/04/2021 at 10:32 AM
ouais, chaine très sympa, pour les gauchistes ;-)
fan2jeux
posted
the 07/04/2021 at 10:43 AM
nspy
C est quoi un gauchiste?
keiku
posted
the 07/04/2021 at 10:44 AM
nspy
le gauchiste c'est l’opposé du droitiste ?
nspy
posted
the 07/04/2021 at 10:56 AM
oh les gauchistes calmez-vous, si j'ajoute un smiley a la fin de ma phrase c'est pas pour rien.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 07/04/2021 at 10:59 AM
nspy
fan2jeux
keiku
si ça pose des soucis, je retire l'article, moi ce que je trouve intéressant c'est la notion de "propriété intellectuel", car ça concerne aussi les jeux vidéo (et évidement le fait que ça nous concerne aussi, vu que l'on peut tous de principe créer), pour ça que j'ai posté cet article.
keiku
posted
the 07/04/2021 at 11:02 AM
nicolasgourry
aucun soucis, l'article est interessant, c'est juste que
Nspy
ne comprend pas son propre humour...
zekk
posted
the 07/04/2021 at 11:10 AM
Je suis gaucher, du coup la vidéo est très sympa pour moi ?
axlenz
posted
the 07/04/2021 at 11:13 AM
bande de sales petits esclaves ;-)
oh calmez-vous!!! Si j'ajoute un smiley à la fin de ma phrase c'est pas pour rien ^^
micablo
posted
the 07/04/2021 at 11:14 AM
nicolasgourry
Ya toujours un hooligans de merde qui veut forcer les autres à rentrer dans une case aussi bien définie et qu'absurde pour empêcher toute réflexion sur un sujet qui le mérite. Faut pas y faire attention.
Merci pour le partage.
nspy
posted
the 07/04/2021 at 11:27 AM
nicolasgourry
Non aucun souci avec cette chaine j'y suis abonné depuis la 1ere vidéo. Faut juste savoir ou on met les pieds, mais il n'est pas confusionniste, il dit clairement qu'il est très a gauche.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 07/04/2021 at 11:36 AM
nspy
déjà c'est honnête de sa part, après pour cette vidéo par exemple, il parle d'un sujet qui est valable quelque soit le courant politique, je pourrais même pas te dire la solution "idéologiquement de gauche" qu'il défend, en ce qui concerne cette vidéo, là ou sur d'autres vidéo, c'est déjà plus "visible".
nspy
posted
the 07/04/2021 at 11:36 AM
Oauh c'est dingue, on se croirait sur Twitter... toute cette violence. faut vous calmez les gars.
nspy
posted
the 07/04/2021 at 11:41 AM
nicolasgourry
Oui, cette vidéo est très instructive.
D'un pays a un autre c'est clairement le bordel.
citer un membre
