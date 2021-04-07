profile
[Tzitzimitl] La propriété intellectuelle + Chanson "Copier n'est pas voler"




PS : J'ai découvert cette chaine depuis peu, je trouve que le sujet était intéressant.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PtfNxBUVpD0
    nspy
    posted the 07/04/2021 at 10:30 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (13)
    nspy posted the 07/04/2021 at 10:32 AM
    ouais, chaine très sympa, pour les gauchistes ;-)
    fan2jeux posted the 07/04/2021 at 10:43 AM
    nspy
    C est quoi un gauchiste?
    keiku posted the 07/04/2021 at 10:44 AM
    nspy le gauchiste c'est l’opposé du droitiste ?
    nspy posted the 07/04/2021 at 10:56 AM
    oh les gauchistes calmez-vous, si j'ajoute un smiley a la fin de ma phrase c'est pas pour rien.
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/04/2021 at 10:59 AM
    nspy fan2jeux keiku si ça pose des soucis, je retire l'article, moi ce que je trouve intéressant c'est la notion de "propriété intellectuel", car ça concerne aussi les jeux vidéo (et évidement le fait que ça nous concerne aussi, vu que l'on peut tous de principe créer), pour ça que j'ai posté cet article.
    keiku posted the 07/04/2021 at 11:02 AM
    nicolasgourry aucun soucis, l'article est interessant, c'est juste que Nspy ne comprend pas son propre humour...
    zekk posted the 07/04/2021 at 11:10 AM
    Je suis gaucher, du coup la vidéo est très sympa pour moi ?
    axlenz posted the 07/04/2021 at 11:13 AM
    bande de sales petits esclaves ;-)

    oh calmez-vous!!! Si j'ajoute un smiley à la fin de ma phrase c'est pas pour rien ^^
    micablo posted the 07/04/2021 at 11:14 AM
    nicolasgourry Ya toujours un hooligans de merde qui veut forcer les autres à rentrer dans une case aussi bien définie et qu'absurde pour empêcher toute réflexion sur un sujet qui le mérite. Faut pas y faire attention.

    Merci pour le partage.
    nspy posted the 07/04/2021 at 11:27 AM
    nicolasgourry Non aucun souci avec cette chaine j'y suis abonné depuis la 1ere vidéo. Faut juste savoir ou on met les pieds, mais il n'est pas confusionniste, il dit clairement qu'il est très a gauche.
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/04/2021 at 11:36 AM
    nspy déjà c'est honnête de sa part, après pour cette vidéo par exemple, il parle d'un sujet qui est valable quelque soit le courant politique, je pourrais même pas te dire la solution "idéologiquement de gauche" qu'il défend, en ce qui concerne cette vidéo, là ou sur d'autres vidéo, c'est déjà plus "visible".
    nspy posted the 07/04/2021 at 11:36 AM
    Oauh c'est dingue, on se croirait sur Twitter... toute cette violence. faut vous calmez les gars.
    nspy posted the 07/04/2021 at 11:41 AM
    nicolasgourry Oui, cette vidéo est très instructive.
    D'un pays a un autre c'est clairement le bordel.
