Virtua Fighter eSports fuite sur PS4
Premiers artworks pour Virtua Fighter Eqsports sur PS4.
Le jeu a été ajouté sur le PSN JAP avec l'ID CUSA20138



ajouter une source - https://www.gematsu.com/2021/04/virtua-fighter-esports-for-ps4-added-to-playstation-store-in-japan
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    plistter, fuji
    posted the 04/21/2021 at 12:56 PM by guiguif
    comments (10)
    ravyxxs posted the 04/21/2021 at 12:59 PM
    Putain en dirait une pochette PS2.
    liberty posted the 04/21/2021 at 12:59 PM
    Ils pouvaient sortir VF 6 et l'avoir sur la scène Esport
    Si c'est une bonne idée on aura peut être d'autre jeu en version juste Esport.
    masharu posted the 04/21/2021 at 01:03 PM
    liberty Ya déjà Puyo Puyo eSports donc c'est possible
    altendorf posted the 04/21/2021 at 01:04 PM
    Qu.. qu.. quoi ?! XD
    cobrasnake posted the 04/21/2021 at 01:08 PM
    fan2jeux posted the 04/21/2021 at 01:08 PM
    Alleluia
    plistter posted the 04/21/2021 at 01:14 PM
    Vite une date svp ! ! !
    alexkidd posted the 04/21/2021 at 01:35 PM
    fan2jeux j'étais sur le point de t'invoquer
    liberty posted the 04/21/2021 at 01:43 PM
    masharu En plus
    foxstep posted the 04/21/2021 at 01:46 PM


    Parfait la date ne devrait plus être trop loin du coup
