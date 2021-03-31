profile
[Résultat] Top 10 / XBox / Gamekyo




Voici « le top 10 » Gamekyo concernant les jeux Xbox.

9 ) Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell / 11 Points

2002

9) The Elder Scrolls III : Morrowind / 11 Points

2002


8 ) Conker: Live and Reloaded / 12 Points

2005


7) Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic / 13 Points

2003


6) Fable / 14 Points

2004


4) Ninja Gaiden Black / 16 Point

2005

4) Panzer Dragoon Orta / 16 Points

2003


2) Halo 2 / 19 Points

2004

2) Halo : Combat Evolved / 19 Points

2002


1) Jet Set Radio Future / 20 Points

2002


Le constat est que la majorité des jeux du top 10 sont des tiers (d'ailleurs le premier du top est de Sega -qui a édité 6 jeux qui ont eu plus de 5 points-).

Merci aux 34 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.

    okiz03
    posted the 03/31/2021 at 01:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    okiz03 posted the 03/31/2021 at 01:02 PM
    C'est malin, j'ai envie de me refaire JSRF maintenant
    shinz0 posted the 03/31/2021 at 01:11 PM
    Jet Set Radio Future devant Halo
    allanoix posted the 03/31/2021 at 01:14 PM
    Yavait vraiment beaucoup de bon jeux, c'était difficile de choisir son top.
    xenofamicom posted the 03/31/2021 at 01:31 PM
    Merci aux 34 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.

    Il y en aurait eu 35, mais comme t'impose absolument 10 jeux, j'ai préféré ne pas participé (j'ai pas joué à 10 jeux sur cette console )

    Un peu étonné de voir aucun Dead or Alive dans ce classement, c'était l'une des premières grosses exclues annoncés sur cette console à l'époque
    gaeon posted the 03/31/2021 at 01:57 PM
    xenofamicom Cette licence n'a plus la côte. Le top aurait été fait plus tôt le resultat aurait été sûrement plus favorable a DOA
