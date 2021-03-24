profile
[Resultat] Top "10" / PS2 / Gamekyo




Voici « le top 10 » Gamekyo concernant les jeux PS2.

10 ) Jak and Daxter : The Precursor Legacy / 8 Points

2001

10 ) Dragon Ball Z: Budokai 3 / 8 Points

2004

10 ) Gran Turismo 4 / 8 Points

2005

10 ) Ico / 8 Points

2001

10 ) Devil May Cry 3 : L'Éveil de Dante / 8 Points

2005


9 ) God of war / 10 Points

2005

9 ) Devil may cry / 10 Points

2001


8 ) Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas / 11 Points

2004

8 ) Final Fantasy XII / 11 Points

2007


7) Kingdom Hearts 2 / 12 Points

2006


6 ) Sient Hill 2 / 16 Points

2001

6) God of war 2 / 16 Points

2007


5) Okami / 17 Points

2007


4) Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty / 18 Points

2002


3) Dragon Quest : L'Odyssée du roi maudit / 19 Points

2006


2) Shadow of the Colossus / 20 Points

2006

2) Final Fantasy X / 20 Points

2001


1) Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater / 22 Points

2005


Mention honorable avec 7 Points :
GTA Vice City / Burnout 3 : Takedown / Odin Sphere


A la base, un top « 10 » était prévu, difficile de départager de manière significative, donc au final j'ai décidé de faire un top « 10 » en fonction des points.

Merci aux 48 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.


Tout les jeux PS2 avec leur point respectif
    posted the 03/24/2021 at 02:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (9)
    evasnake posted the 03/24/2021 at 02:09 PM
    Très bon top!
    evasnake posted the 03/24/2021 at 02:10 PM
    Pour une fois, les experts gamekyo ont voté pour un sujet qu'il connaissaient
    famimax posted the 03/24/2021 at 02:21 PM
    Mouais...
    kevisiano posted the 03/24/2021 at 02:33 PM
    MGS3. Je vais en mettre partout

    Merci les connaisseurs de Gamekyo d'avoir voté pour ce jeu absolument fantastique

    Excellent top en tout cas. Rien à dire
    amario posted the 03/24/2021 at 02:40 PM
    J’ai pas voté mais moi MGS ça pas du tout mon truc. Et FFX est une horreur pour moi. Le reste c’est du tout bon
    torotoro59 posted the 03/24/2021 at 02:43 PM
    MGS 3. Normal
    nosphor68 posted the 03/24/2021 at 02:46 PM
    J’espérais DMC et DMC 3 plus haut....... mais sinon le Top est « cohérent »
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 03/24/2021 at 02:55 PM
    Faire un top 10 c'est du non sens surtout avec la ps2 ou la DC top 20 ou 50 cadre mieux rapport aux titres présent dessus.

    MGS3 premier c'est un très bon titre mais discutable en comparaison d'autres.
