Voici « le top 10 » Gamekyo concernant les jeux PS2.
10 ) Jak and Daxter : The Precursor Legacy / 8 Points
VIDEO
2001
10 ) Dragon Ball Z: Budokai 3 / 8 Points
VIDEO
2004
10 ) Gran Turismo 4 / 8 Points
VIDEO
2005
10 ) Ico / 8 Points
VIDEO
2001
10 ) Devil May Cry 3 : L'Éveil de Dante / 8 Points
VIDEO
2005
9 ) God of war / 10 Points
VIDEO
2005
9 ) Devil may cry / 10 Points
VIDEO
2001
8 ) Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas / 11 Points
VIDEO
2004
8 ) Final Fantasy XII / 11 Points
VIDEO
2007
7) Kingdom Hearts 2 / 12 Points
VIDEO
2006
6 ) Sient Hill 2 / 16 Points
VIDEO
2001
6) God of war 2 / 16 Points
VIDEO
2007
5) Okami / 17 Points
VIDEO
2007
4) Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty / 18 Points
VIDEO
2002
3) Dragon Quest : L'Odyssée du roi maudit / 19 Points
VIDEO
2006
2) Shadow of the Colossus / 20 Points
VIDEO
2006
2) Final Fantasy X / 20 Points
VIDEO
2001
1) Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater / 22 Points
VIDEO
2005
Mention honorable avec 7 Points :
GTA Vice City / Burnout 3 : Takedown / Odin Sphere
A la base, un top « 10 » était prévu, difficile de départager de manière significative, donc au final j'ai décidé de faire un top « 10 » en fonction des points.
Merci aux 48 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement. Tout les jeux PS2 avec leur point respectif
posted the 03/24/2021 at 02:00 PM by
nicolasgourry
Merci les connaisseurs de Gamekyo d'avoir voté pour ce jeu absolument fantastique
Excellent top en tout cas. Rien à dire
MGS3 premier c'est un très bon titre mais discutable en comparaison d'autres.