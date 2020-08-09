ajouter un tigre
Vampire The Masquerade : Bloodlines 2
0
Likers
name : Vampire The Masquerade : Bloodlines 2
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Paradox Interactive
developer : Hardsuit Labs
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PC - Xbox One
[News] Un collector pour Vampire the Mascarade Shadow of New York
Vampire the Mascarade Shadow of New York aura droit à une édition collector.




A l'intérieur, nous retrouverons :

-Le jeu
-Un artbook
-Un Vinyl
