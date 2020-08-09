ajouter un tigre
[Disney+] The Mandalarian saison 2 se dévoile !






















J'espère que les épisodes seront plus long pour cette saison 2.
    posted the 09/08/2020 at 03:57 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (12)
    venomsnake posted the 09/08/2020 at 04:01 PM
    j'ai hate
    shambala93 posted the 09/08/2020 at 04:02 PM
    J’espère que la saison 2 sera plus punchy. Honnêtement je tombais de sommeil devant la saison 1.

    J’espère vraiment qu’un jour on aura une série sur Bane, Revans et consort.
    opthomas posted the 09/08/2020 at 04:03 PM
    amario posted the 09/08/2020 at 04:03 PM
    Si ils peuvent mettre un vrai scénario ce sera parfait
    leblogdeshacka posted the 09/08/2020 at 04:04 PM
    amario je voulais le dire aussi
    shambala93 la même il y a des lourdeur dans la saison 1
    ratchet posted the 09/08/2020 at 04:04 PM
    shambala93: Impossible c'est trop intéressant
    axlenz posted the 09/08/2020 at 04:05 PM
    Mais quelle journée!!!
    sora78 posted the 09/08/2020 at 04:07 PM
    C'est du beau Star Wars
    octobar posted the 09/08/2020 at 04:09 PM
    shambala93 leblogdeshacka Il faut savoir apprécier le côté "western" de la saison 1 aussi. Il y a des plans magnifiques quand même par moments. Après oui il y a un ou deux épisodes qui ne sont pas très passionnants quoi.

    Après la tram principale est cool je trouve, j'espère qu'ils seront vraiment à fond dessus cette fois-ci et qu'il n'y aura pas d'épisodes qui servent à rien.
    ratchet posted the 09/08/2020 at 04:12 PM
    Bientôt la BA !
    shinz0 posted the 09/08/2020 at 04:16 PM
    reynald posted the 09/08/2020 at 04:26 PM
    Pour moi la série mandalorian, aurait dû avoir en avant titre star wars episode VII, la vrai suite et l'héritage des vrai films de la sage Lucas.
