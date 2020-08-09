accueil
[Disney+] The Mandalarian saison 2 se dévoile !
J'espère que les épisodes seront plus long pour cette saison 2.
tags :
8
Likes
Who likes this ?
venomsnake
,
opthomas
,
plistter
,
sora78
,
gemini
,
spartan1985
,
shinz0
,
megadeth
posted the 09/08/2020 at 03:57 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
12
)
venomsnake
posted
the 09/08/2020 at 04:01 PM
j'ai hate
shambala93
posted
the 09/08/2020 at 04:02 PM
J’espère que la saison 2 sera plus punchy. Honnêtement je tombais de sommeil devant la saison 1.
J’espère vraiment qu’un jour on aura une série sur Bane, Revans et consort.
opthomas
posted
the 09/08/2020 at 04:03 PM
amario
posted
the 09/08/2020 at 04:03 PM
Si ils peuvent mettre un vrai scénario ce sera parfait
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 09/08/2020 at 04:04 PM
amario
je voulais le dire aussi
shambala93
la même il y a des lourdeur dans la saison 1
ratchet
posted
the 09/08/2020 at 04:04 PM
shambala93
: Impossible c'est trop intéressant
axlenz
posted
the 09/08/2020 at 04:05 PM
Mais quelle journée!!!
sora78
posted
the 09/08/2020 at 04:07 PM
C'est du beau Star Wars
octobar
posted
the 09/08/2020 at 04:09 PM
shambala93
leblogdeshacka
Il faut savoir apprécier le côté "western" de la saison 1 aussi. Il y a des plans magnifiques quand même par moments. Après oui il y a un ou deux épisodes qui ne sont pas très passionnants quoi.
Après la tram principale est cool je trouve, j'espère qu'ils seront vraiment à fond dessus cette fois-ci et qu'il n'y aura pas d'épisodes qui servent à rien.
ratchet
posted
the 09/08/2020 at 04:12 PM
Bientôt la BA !
shinz0
posted
the 09/08/2020 at 04:16 PM
reynald
posted
the 09/08/2020 at 04:26 PM
Pour moi la série mandalorian, aurait dû avoir en avant titre star wars episode VII, la vrai suite et l'héritage des vrai films de la sage Lucas.
