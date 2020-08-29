accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
Who likes this ?
guiguif
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World: Premier Trailer
Premier trailer pour le remake de Monster World IV en 2.5D au rendu cell-shadé (et au framerate de qualité).
Sortie prevue debut 2021 sur PS4, Switch et PC.
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
umibozu
,
famimax
posted the 08/29/2020 at 06:56 PM by
guiguif
comments (
26
)
edarn
posted
the 08/29/2020 at 06:58 PM
J'ai vomi...
kibix
posted
the 08/29/2020 at 06:58 PM
Je ne suis pas très fan du choix de la 2,5D j'aurais préféré qu'il soit dans une belle 2D comme Monster Boy
kinectical
posted
the 08/29/2020 at 06:58 PM
Ces moi ou ya des énormes chute de FPS vers 50 sec ces deguelasse
amassous
posted
the 08/29/2020 at 06:59 PM
C'est de la 3DS ?
guiguif
posted
the 08/29/2020 at 07:00 PM
kinectical
ya des énormes chute de FPS vers 50 sec ces deguelasse
shinz0
posted
the 08/29/2020 at 07:01 PM
Outch
escobar
posted
the 08/29/2020 at 07:10 PM
Cay nulle remboursay
kinectical
posted
the 08/29/2020 at 07:10 PM
guiguif
ushiro
posted
the 08/29/2020 at 07:22 PM
Lol cette douche froide... Même la B.O devient vite relou (en 60 secondes).
2ème écoute à déconseiller...
wilhelm
posted
the 08/29/2020 at 07:24 PM
C'est faignant.
famimax
posted
the 08/29/2020 at 07:26 PM
Ouais pour le moment ça donne pas trop envie (Development Build), mais bon... on verra plus tard déjà pour le framerate
sora78
posted
the 08/29/2020 at 07:33 PM
Immonde le jeu 3DS...
idd
posted
the 08/29/2020 at 07:50 PM
erf c'est pas possible, je m'attendais pas à ça quoi, fallait plutôt demander à lizardcube le faire ! Avec imgui ça aurait été super.
malroth
posted
the 08/29/2020 at 07:53 PM
Mon dieu cette daube qui s'annonce...
Monster Boy : The cursed Kingdom est vraiment le chef d'oeuvre absolu qui ne sera jamais égalé je pense (ou alors par la meme equipe).
Ils c'est vraiment l'un de mes meilleurs jeux de la gen, c'est dire. Il m'a bluffé.
akinen
posted
the 08/29/2020 at 08:01 PM
Euhhhhh.... J’peux pas j’ai piscine
rbz
posted
the 08/29/2020 at 08:06 PM
c'est honteux, c'est qui derrière cet etroN ?
kinectical
posted
the 08/29/2020 at 08:09 PM
malroth
Clair quand tu voit the cursed kingdom tu regarde ça tu te dit impossible que ce jeu sorte après lol
fdestroyer
posted
the 08/29/2020 at 08:10 PM
Non mais ils ont foutu quoi?! Ya deux exemples parfait, Monster Boy et Dragon Trap remake.. et ils pondent cette... Abomination ?
flom
posted
the 08/29/2020 at 08:11 PM
Oula...... non la je peux pas....
kabuki
posted
the 08/29/2020 at 08:18 PM
Ils ont pas honte apres la qualité des 2 derniers
newtechnix
posted
the 08/29/2020 at 08:22 PM
C'est du 20 frame par seconde? Qu'est-ce que c'est haché et cette démarche limite robotique.
Il auraient du filer la licence à Vanillaware
guiguif
posted
the 08/29/2020 at 08:39 PM
newtechnix
Vanillaware c'est comme Platinum Game, ils devraient tout faire mais dans la categorie 2
rbz
Studio Artdink
5120x2880
posted
the 08/29/2020 at 08:45 PM
C'est la version 3DS j'espère, ça rame, c'est aliasé et les textures sont pauvres (quand c'est le cas il est plus pertinent de faire de la 2D).
derno
posted
the 08/29/2020 at 08:47 PM
guiguif
hallucinant de voir qu'une boite japonaise à moins de respect pour son patrimoine national que les françaises de lizard cube et game atelier qui ont admirablement mis à jour la licence.
guiguif
posted
the 08/29/2020 at 08:52 PM
derno
Oui c'est bien triste, apres la 2.5D me derange pas trop et le cell shading meme si simpliste passe encore, mais le framerate et l'aliasing.... mais ouais ça aurait été mieux en vrai 2D ou en pixelart plus poussé, genre ce qu'avait faire le createur d'Iconoclast
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DPHsI3HWkAEguPJ?format=png&name=900x900
hatefield
posted
the 08/29/2020 at 09:01 PM
Ah ouais c'est grave pourri, cette aliasing de l'enfer. C'est plus possible de sortir des trucs comme ça avec une réalisation aussi a chier en 2020.
