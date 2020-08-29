profile
Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World: Premier Trailer
Premier trailer pour le remake de Monster World IV en 2.5D au rendu cell-shadé (et au framerate de qualité).
Sortie prevue debut 2021 sur PS4, Switch et PC.

    umibozu, famimax
    posted the 08/29/2020 at 06:56 PM by guiguif
    comments (26)
    edarn posted the 08/29/2020 at 06:58 PM
    J'ai vomi...
    kibix posted the 08/29/2020 at 06:58 PM
    Je ne suis pas très fan du choix de la 2,5D j'aurais préféré qu'il soit dans une belle 2D comme Monster Boy
    kinectical posted the 08/29/2020 at 06:58 PM
    Ces moi ou ya des énormes chute de FPS vers 50 sec ces deguelasse
    amassous posted the 08/29/2020 at 06:59 PM
    C'est de la 3DS ?
    guiguif posted the 08/29/2020 at 07:00 PM
    kinectical ya des énormes chute de FPS vers 50 sec ces deguelasse
    shinz0 posted the 08/29/2020 at 07:01 PM
    Outch
    escobar posted the 08/29/2020 at 07:10 PM
    Cay nulle remboursay
    kinectical posted the 08/29/2020 at 07:10 PM
    guiguif
    ushiro posted the 08/29/2020 at 07:22 PM
    Lol cette douche froide... Même la B.O devient vite relou (en 60 secondes).

    2ème écoute à déconseiller...
    wilhelm posted the 08/29/2020 at 07:24 PM
    C'est faignant.
    famimax posted the 08/29/2020 at 07:26 PM
    Ouais pour le moment ça donne pas trop envie (Development Build), mais bon... on verra plus tard déjà pour le framerate
    sora78 posted the 08/29/2020 at 07:33 PM
    Immonde le jeu 3DS...
    idd posted the 08/29/2020 at 07:50 PM
    erf c'est pas possible, je m'attendais pas à ça quoi, fallait plutôt demander à lizardcube le faire ! Avec imgui ça aurait été super.
    malroth posted the 08/29/2020 at 07:53 PM
    Mon dieu cette daube qui s'annonce...

    Monster Boy : The cursed Kingdom est vraiment le chef d'oeuvre absolu qui ne sera jamais égalé je pense (ou alors par la meme equipe).

    Ils c'est vraiment l'un de mes meilleurs jeux de la gen, c'est dire. Il m'a bluffé.
    akinen posted the 08/29/2020 at 08:01 PM
    Euhhhhh.... J’peux pas j’ai piscine
    rbz posted the 08/29/2020 at 08:06 PM
    c'est honteux, c'est qui derrière cet etroN ?
    kinectical posted the 08/29/2020 at 08:09 PM
    malroth Clair quand tu voit the cursed kingdom tu regarde ça tu te dit impossible que ce jeu sorte après lol
    fdestroyer posted the 08/29/2020 at 08:10 PM
    Non mais ils ont foutu quoi?! Ya deux exemples parfait, Monster Boy et Dragon Trap remake.. et ils pondent cette... Abomination ?
    flom posted the 08/29/2020 at 08:11 PM
    Oula...... non la je peux pas....
    kabuki posted the 08/29/2020 at 08:18 PM
    Ils ont pas honte apres la qualité des 2 derniers
    newtechnix posted the 08/29/2020 at 08:22 PM
    C'est du 20 frame par seconde? Qu'est-ce que c'est haché et cette démarche limite robotique.

    Il auraient du filer la licence à Vanillaware
    guiguif posted the 08/29/2020 at 08:39 PM
    newtechnix Vanillaware c'est comme Platinum Game, ils devraient tout faire mais dans la categorie 2

    rbz Studio Artdink
    5120x2880 posted the 08/29/2020 at 08:45 PM
    C'est la version 3DS j'espère, ça rame, c'est aliasé et les textures sont pauvres (quand c'est le cas il est plus pertinent de faire de la 2D).
    derno posted the 08/29/2020 at 08:47 PM
    guiguif
    hallucinant de voir qu'une boite japonaise à moins de respect pour son patrimoine national que les françaises de lizard cube et game atelier qui ont admirablement mis à jour la licence.
    guiguif posted the 08/29/2020 at 08:52 PM
    derno Oui c'est bien triste, apres la 2.5D me derange pas trop et le cell shading meme si simpliste passe encore, mais le framerate et l'aliasing.... mais ouais ça aurait été mieux en vrai 2D ou en pixelart plus poussé, genre ce qu'avait faire le createur d'Iconoclast https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DPHsI3HWkAEguPJ?format=png&name=900x900
    hatefield posted the 08/29/2020 at 09:01 PM
    Ah ouais c'est grave pourri, cette aliasing de l'enfer. C'est plus possible de sortir des trucs comme ça avec une réalisation aussi a chier en 2020.
