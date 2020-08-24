ajouter un tigre
Yakuza : Like a Dragon
name : Yakuza : Like a Dragon
platform : Xbox One
editor : Sega
developer : Sega
genre : RPG
other versions : PC -
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Steelbook] Yakuza 7 dévoile son steelbook
Koch Media vient de dévoiler le steelbook présent dans l'édition Day One de Yakuza 7 Like a Dragon.

Pour rappel, le jeu sera en vostfr



Yakuza 7 Like a Dragon
https://www.amazon.fr/s/ref=as_li_ss_tl?k=yakuza+7&__mk_fr_FR=%C3%85M%C3%85%C5%BD%C3%95%C3%91&crid=34TPQE7I70YFF&sprefix=Yakuza,aps,320&ref=nb_sb_ss_i_8_6&linkCode=ll2&tag=shacka032-21&linkId=01d820cec68943caeb26ac2cf8392cbc&language=fr_FR
    famimax, sora78
    posted the 08/24/2020 at 05:32 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (8)
    famimax posted the 08/24/2020 at 05:42 PM
    J'ai toujours pas capté si y aura une version PS5 ou un patch
    gat posted the 08/24/2020 at 05:46 PM
    famimax Les deux.
    famimax posted the 08/24/2020 at 05:46 PM
    gat Et il sera dispo en même temps que les autres versions ?
    gat posted the 08/24/2020 at 05:49 PM
    famimax Ouep.
    famimax posted the 08/24/2020 at 05:52 PM
    gat Ah ok merci ! Donc on va attendre pour préco
    gat posted the 08/24/2020 at 06:10 PM
    famimax Sega annonce aujourd'hui que la date de sortie du prochain opus de la série Yakuza est fixée au 13 novembre 2020.

    Cette date concerne les versions PC, Xbox One et PS4, et si Yakuza : Like a Dragon est prévu sur Xbox Series X au lancement de la console, ainsi que sur PlayStation 5 à une date ultérieure. Il faudra donc encore patienter avant de connaître la date de sortie exacte du jeu sur la prochaine génération de machines.

    Voilà.
    famimax posted the 08/24/2020 at 06:12 PM
    gat ah ok, après ça vient peut être du fait que Sony bloque ce genre d'annonce liées à la date de la sortie de la console
    bogsnake posted the 08/24/2020 at 06:28 PM
    famimax oui tout à fait !
