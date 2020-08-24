accueil
[Steelbook] Yakuza 7 dévoile son steelbook
Koch Media vient de dévoiler le steelbook présent dans l'édition Day One de Yakuza 7 Like a Dragon.
Pour rappel, le jeu sera en vostfr
Yakuza 7 Like a Dragon
https://www.amazon.fr/s/ref=as_li_ss_tl?k=yakuza+7&__mk_fr_FR=%C3%85M%C3%85%C5%BD%C3%95%C3%91&crid=34TPQE7I70YFF&sprefix=Yakuza,aps,320&ref=nb_sb_ss_i_8_6&linkCode=ll2&tag=shacka032-21&linkId=01d820cec68943caeb26ac2cf8392cbc&language=fr_FR
posted the 08/24/2020 at 05:32 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
8
)
famimax
posted
the 08/24/2020 at 05:42 PM
J'ai toujours pas capté si y aura une version PS5 ou un patch
gat
posted
the 08/24/2020 at 05:46 PM
famimax
Les deux.
famimax
posted
the 08/24/2020 at 05:46 PM
gat
Et il sera dispo en même temps que les autres versions ?
gat
posted
the 08/24/2020 at 05:49 PM
famimax
Ouep.
famimax
posted
the 08/24/2020 at 05:52 PM
gat
Ah ok merci ! Donc on va attendre pour préco
gat
posted
the 08/24/2020 at 06:10 PM
famimax
Sega annonce aujourd'hui que la date de sortie du prochain opus de la série Yakuza est fixée au 13 novembre 2020.
Cette date concerne les versions PC, Xbox One et PS4, et si Yakuza : Like a Dragon est prévu sur Xbox Series X au lancement de la console, ainsi que sur PlayStation 5 à une date ultérieure. Il faudra donc encore patienter avant de connaître la date de sortie exacte du jeu sur la prochaine génération de machines.
Voilà.
famimax
posted
the 08/24/2020 at 06:12 PM
gat
ah ok, après ça vient peut être du fait que Sony bloque ce genre d'annonce liées à la date de la sortie de la console
bogsnake
posted
the 08/24/2020 at 06:28 PM
famimax
oui tout à fait !
