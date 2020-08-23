ajouter un tigre
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka > blog
[News] Une affiche de fou pour la Suicide Squad !!
Une petite affiche pour Suicide Squad (en attendant un En Vrac avec quelques infos et affiches personnages)

    posted the 08/23/2020 at 10:10 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (11)
    rendan posted the 08/23/2020 at 10:14 PM
    Elle pète
    fretide posted the 08/23/2020 at 10:16 PM
    Tu parles d'affiche de fou, tu as dû te tromper d'image je pense.
    gantzeur posted the 08/23/2020 at 10:20 PM
    L'homme rat il a l'air éclaté j'aime bien le délire , ça à l'air bien mieux que l'énorme merde qu'on a eu avant
    hollowar posted the 08/23/2020 at 10:22 PM
    beaucoup trop de personnages quand meme
    rebellion posted the 08/23/2020 at 10:26 PM
    M'ouais.
    leblogdeshacka posted the 08/23/2020 at 10:26 PM
    fretide j'aime bien moi
    mwaka971 posted the 08/23/2020 at 10:32 PM
    hollowar tkt pas ça va elager sec
    goldmen33 posted the 08/23/2020 at 10:32 PM
    Je sens qu'il va être bien meilleur que le premier!
    voxen posted the 08/23/2020 at 10:35 PM
    mwaka971 j'allais le dire, la moitié va crever facile
    objectifman posted the 08/23/2020 at 10:36 PM
    Comme titre tu devrais mettre "une affiche pour la Suicide Squad"
    akiru posted the 08/23/2020 at 10:39 PM
    Elle est où l'affiche de dingue ? Met nous la vraie image !
    citer un membre