ajouter un tigre
profile
Fuser
0
Likers
name : Fuser
platform : Xbox One
editor : NCSoft
developer : Harmonix Music Systems
genre : music
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4 - Playstation 5 - Nintendo Switch
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
401
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3725
visites since opening : 4220745
leblogdeshacka > blog
[News] 12 nouvelles chansons pour Fuser


Une douzaine de morceaux s'ajoutent aujourd'hui à la liste officielle du jeu :
a-ha - Take On Me
Ace of Base - The Sign
Amy Winehouse - Rehab
Basement Jaxx - Where's Your Head At
Becky G feat. Natti Natasha - Sin Pijama
Benny Benassi presents The Biz - Satisfaction
Childish Gambino - Summertime Magic
Flo Rida ft. Sage The Gemini & Lookas - G.D.F.R.
The Killers - The Man
O-Zone - Dragostea Din Tei
Paul van Dyk - For An Angel (PvD Remix '09)
Sean Paul - Temperature

FUSER sera disponible cet automne sur PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch et PC.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/19/2020 at 02:41 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre