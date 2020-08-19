Une douzaine de morceaux s'ajoutent aujourd'hui à la liste officielle du jeu :
a-ha - Take On Me
Ace of Base - The Sign
Amy Winehouse - Rehab
Basement Jaxx - Where's Your Head At
Becky G feat. Natti Natasha - Sin Pijama
Benny Benassi presents The Biz - Satisfaction
Childish Gambino - Summertime Magic
Flo Rida ft. Sage The Gemini & Lookas - G.D.F.R.
The Killers - The Man
O-Zone - Dragostea Din Tei
Paul van Dyk - For An Angel (PvD Remix '09)
Sean Paul - Temperature
FUSER sera disponible cet automne sur PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch et PC.
