Une douzaine de morceaux s'ajoutent aujourd'hui à la liste officielle du jeu :

a-ha - Take On Me

Ace of Base - The Sign

Amy Winehouse - Rehab

Basement Jaxx - Where's Your Head At

Becky G feat. Natti Natasha - Sin Pijama

Benny Benassi presents The Biz - Satisfaction

Childish Gambino - Summertime Magic

Flo Rida ft. Sage The Gemini & Lookas - G.D.F.R.

The Killers - The Man

O-Zone - Dragostea Din Tei

Paul van Dyk - For An Angel (PvD Remix '09)

Sean Paul - Temperature



FUSER sera disponible cet automne sur PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch et PC.