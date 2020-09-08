Les différents coffrets de Retour vers le Futur en 4K sont disponibles en préco chez la FNAC
A l'intérieur nous retrouvons une blinde de Bonus
- 2015 Message from Doc Brown
- OUTATIME: Restoring the DeLorean
- Looking BACK TO THE FUTURE
- BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Animated Series
- 2015 Commercials
A cela s'ajouteront les bonus disponibles sur les trois disques Blu-ray :
Retour Vers le Futur :
Deleted Scenes (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available)
Peanut Brittle
"Pinch Me"
Doc's Personal Belongings
"She's Cheating"
Darth Vader (Extended Version)
"Hit Me George"
"You Got a Permit?"
The Phone Booth
Tales from THE FUTURE: In the Beginning...
Tales from THE FUTURE: Time to Go
Tales from THE FUTURE: Keeping Time
Archival Featurettes
The Making of BACK TO THE FUTURE
Making the Trilogy: Chapter One
BACK TO THE FUTURE Night
Michael J. Fox Q&A
How He Got the Role
The Character of Doc
Working on a Film and TV Series at the Same Time
Shooting BACK TO THE FUTURE II and III Together
DeLoreans
Special FX and Stunts
The Appeal of BACK TO THE FUTURE
Shooting BACK TO THE FUTURE
Behind the Scenes
Original Makeup Tests
Outtakes
Nuclear Test Site Sequence (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available)
Photo Galleries*
Production Art
Storyboards
Behind-the-Scenes Photographs
Marketing Materials
Character Portraits
Huey Lewis and the News "The Power of Love" Music Video
Theatrical Teaser Trailer
Join Team Fox
Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale
Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton
Retour Vers le Futur II
Deleted Scenes (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available)
Old Terry and Old Biff
"Dad's Home" (Extended Version)
Pizza Scene
Jennifer Faints (Extended Version)
Old Biff Vanishes from Car
Burned Out High School
Marty Meets Dave
Tales from THE FUTURE: Time Flies
The Physics of BACK TO THE FUTURE with Dr. Michio Kaku
Archival Featurettes
The Making of BACK TO THE FUTURE PART II
Making the Trilogy: Chapter Two
Behind the Scenes
Outtakes
Production Design
Storyboarding
Designing the DeLorean
Designing Time Travel
Hoverboard Test
Evolution of Visual Effects Shots
Photo Galleries*
Production Art
Storyboards
Behind-the-Scenes Photographs
Marketing Materials
Character Portraits
Theatrical Trailer
Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale
Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton
Retour vers le Futur III:
Deleted Scene (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available)
The Tannen Gang Kills Marshal Strickland
Tales from THE FUTURE: Third Time's the Charm [FEATURED BONUS]
Tales from THE FUTURE: The Test of Time [FEATURED BONUS]
Archival Featurettes
The Making of BACK TO THE FUTURE Part III
Making the Trilogy: Chapter Three
The Secrets of the BACK TO THE FUTURE Trilogy
Behind the Scenes
Outtakes
Designing the Town of Hill Valley
Designing the Campaign
Photo Galleries*
Production Art
Storyboards
Behind-the-Scenes Photographs
Marketing Materials
Character Portraits
ZZ Top "Doubleback" Music Video
FAQs About the Trilogy
Theatrical Trailer
BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Ride
Lobby Monitor
The Ride
Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale
Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton
FNAC
Retour vers le futur
Coffret collector
Retour vers le futur collector
129.99€
Coffret Limited Edition
74.99€
Si le remaster 4k est de qualité vraiment supérieure , je pourrais craquer...