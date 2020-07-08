Le coffret vinyles de Dishonored est disponible en préco pour 93€.Tracklist :Disc 1Side AMain ThemeThe ReturnEmpress DeathAmbientsWrenhaven RiverStreets - ExplorationAristocracy - ExplorationSide BThe Drunken WhalerFlooded - SuspenseRegent - ExplorationRegent - SuspenseHonour For AllHonour For All (Extended)Disc 2Side CMain ThemeAristocracy - AmbientAristocracy - SuspenseDreadful WaleEmily ThemeStreets - AmbientStreets - SuspenseKarnaca BattleCorvo ThemeRoyal ConservatorySide DGrand Palace - AmbientDelilah ThemeDelilah - CombatVoid ThemeBrigmore LullabyDisc 3Side ECorvoBattleKarnacaDelilahEscapeDunwallEmilyDust DistrictFoster ConfessionSide FThe CoupJewel of the SouthSilver and DustWatery GraveBorn in the Month of DarknessSands of SerkonosDisc 4Side GMain ThemeOne Last Fight - ExplorationOne Last Fight - Daud ReleasedThe Bank Job - ExplorationThe Bank Job - SuspenseA Hole In The World - IntroA Hole In The World - ExplorationA Hole In The World - The EyeInto The Void – ExplorationSide HInto The Void - SuspenseInto The Void - VortexThe Deep Void - Free The OutsiderThe Deep Void - Kill The OutsiderEpilogue - Outsider AliveEpilogue - Outsider DeadDisc 5Side IOuvertureMain ThemeDunwallIce OceanVoidSide JOathDoubtCurseLike A ShadowClosingExclusivité FNAC