ajouter un tigre
profile
leblogdeshacka
401
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3693
visites since opening : 4170492
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Vinyl] Le coffret Dishonored en préco
Le coffret vinyles de Dishonored est disponible en préco pour 93€.





Tracklist :

Disc 1

Side A

Main Theme
The Return
Empress Death
Ambients
Wrenhaven River
Streets - Exploration
Aristocracy - Exploration
Side B

The Drunken Whaler
Flooded - Suspense
Regent - Exploration
Regent - Suspense
Honour For All
Honour For All (Extended)
Disc 2

Side C

Main Theme
Aristocracy - Ambient
Aristocracy - Suspense
Dreadful Wale
Emily Theme
Streets - Ambient
Streets - Suspense
Karnaca Battle
Corvo Theme
Royal Conservatory
Side D

Grand Palace - Ambient
Delilah Theme
Delilah - Combat
Void Theme
Brigmore Lullaby
Disc 3

Side E

Corvo
Battle
Karnaca
Delilah
Escape
Dunwall
Emily
Dust District
Foster Confession
Side F

The Coup
Jewel of the South
Silver and Dust
Watery Grave
Born in the Month of Darkness
Sands of Serkonos
Disc 4

Side G

Main Theme
One Last Fight - Exploration
One Last Fight - Daud Released
The Bank Job - Exploration
The Bank Job - Suspense
A Hole In The World - Intro
A Hole In The World - Exploration
A Hole In The World - The Eye
Into The Void – Exploration
Side H

Into The Void - Suspense
Into The Void - Vortex
The Deep Void - Free The Outsider
The Deep Void - Kill The Outsider
Epilogue - Outsider Alive
Epilogue - Outsider Dead
Disc 5

Side I

Ouverture
Main Theme
Dunwall
Ice Ocean
Void
Side J
Oath
Doubt
Curse
Like A Shadow
Closing

Exclusivité FNAC
Dishonored vinyl
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2Fa14993192%2FDivers-Dishonored-Exclusivite-Fnac-Coffret-Vinyle-album
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/07/2020 at 04:16 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (1)
    guchisan posted the 08/07/2020 at 05:49 PM
    Joli mais pas donné
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre