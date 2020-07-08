Le coffret vinyles de Dishonored est disponible en préco pour 93€.
Tracklist :
Disc 1
Side A
Main Theme
The Return
Empress Death
Ambients
Wrenhaven River
Streets - Exploration
Aristocracy - Exploration
Side B
The Drunken Whaler
Flooded - Suspense
Regent - Exploration
Regent - Suspense
Honour For All
Honour For All (Extended)
Disc 2
Side C
Main Theme
Aristocracy - Ambient
Aristocracy - Suspense
Dreadful Wale
Emily Theme
Streets - Ambient
Streets - Suspense
Karnaca Battle
Corvo Theme
Royal Conservatory
Side D
Grand Palace - Ambient
Delilah Theme
Delilah - Combat
Void Theme
Brigmore Lullaby
Disc 3
Side E
Corvo
Battle
Karnaca
Delilah
Escape
Dunwall
Emily
Dust District
Foster Confession
Side F
The Coup
Jewel of the South
Silver and Dust
Watery Grave
Born in the Month of Darkness
Sands of Serkonos
Disc 4
Side G
Main Theme
One Last Fight - Exploration
One Last Fight - Daud Released
The Bank Job - Exploration
The Bank Job - Suspense
A Hole In The World - Intro
A Hole In The World - Exploration
A Hole In The World - The Eye
Into The Void – Exploration
Side H
Into The Void - Suspense
Into The Void - Vortex
The Deep Void - Free The Outsider
The Deep Void - Kill The Outsider
Epilogue - Outsider Alive
Epilogue - Outsider Dead
Disc 5
Side I
Ouverture
Main Theme
Dunwall
Ice Ocean
Void
Side J
Oath
Doubt
Curse
Like A Shadow
Closing
Exclusivité FNAC
Dishonored vinyl