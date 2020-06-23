accueil
leblogdeshacka
articles : 3592
3592
visites since opening : 4018714
4018714
leblogdeshacka > blog
> blog
[Trailer] Superman Man of Tomorrow
Le prochain animé de chez DC Comics se dévoile avec un trailer.
Le casting est dingue, avec Darren Criss, Zachary Quinto, Alexandra Daddario, Ryan Hurst, Brett Dalton et Ike Amadi.
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/23/2020 at 03:23 PM by leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
comments ( 7 )
7
)
shiroyashagin
posted
the 06/23/2020 at 03:35 PM
Pourquoi warner a fait annulé un jeu superman...
cort
posted
the 06/23/2020 at 03:39 PM
L’animation à l'air différente des film déjà sortie, a voir.
j'ai beaucoup aimé le Justice League Dark Apokolips War.
jf17
posted
the 06/23/2020 at 03:44 PM
N'empêche les films DC comics en animé ça déchire
umibozu
posted
the 06/23/2020 at 03:51 PM
cort
Dark Apo était le dernier maintenant ils lâchent un peu l'ancien design et repartent sur d'autre histoires
poliof
posted
the 06/23/2020 at 04:44 PM
shiroyashagin
Parce que c'est un héro tout moisi ?
jf17
Ça va t'es pas exigeant.
zoske
posted
the 06/23/2020 at 05:14 PM
un de ces après-midi de glande pourquoi pas
thorim
posted
the 06/23/2020 at 05:30 PM
Il sort quand svp j'ai trop hâte?
