[Trailer] Superman Man of Tomorrow
Le prochain animé de chez DC Comics se dévoile avec un trailer.



Le casting est dingue, avec Darren Criss, Zachary Quinto, Alexandra Daddario, Ryan Hurst, Brett Dalton et Ike Amadi.
    posted the 06/23/2020 at 03:23 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (7)
    shiroyashagin posted the 06/23/2020 at 03:35 PM
    Pourquoi warner a fait annulé un jeu superman...
    cort posted the 06/23/2020 at 03:39 PM
    L’animation à l'air différente des film déjà sortie, a voir.
    j'ai beaucoup aimé le Justice League Dark Apokolips War.
    jf17 posted the 06/23/2020 at 03:44 PM
    N'empêche les films DC comics en animé ça déchire
    umibozu posted the 06/23/2020 at 03:51 PM
    cort Dark Apo était le dernier maintenant ils lâchent un peu l'ancien design et repartent sur d'autre histoires
    poliof posted the 06/23/2020 at 04:44 PM
    shiroyashagin Parce que c'est un héro tout moisi ?

    jf17 Ça va t'es pas exigeant.
    zoske posted the 06/23/2020 at 05:14 PM
    un de ces après-midi de glande pourquoi pas
    thorim posted the 06/23/2020 at 05:30 PM
    Il sort quand svp j'ai trop hâte?
