The Division 2
name : The Division 2
platform : Xbox One
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : action
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Bon Plan] La figurine de The Division 2 à 19.99€
La figurine de Brian Johnson de The Division 2 passe maintenant à 19.99€ au lieu de 59.99€




Avec la Nomad, 40€ les deux figurine ça va je trouve.

Lien affilié
Brian Johnson 19.99€

Nomad Ghost Recon 19.99€
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSCat%3D0%25211%26Search%3DThe%2Bdivision%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D0
    posted the 05/05/2020 at 04:41 PM by leblogdeshacka
