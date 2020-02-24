Le nouvel album de The Legend of Zelda dévoile sa track list
Pas moins de 4 CD pour cet album de The Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening
Disc 1 (Nintendo Switch ver.)
01. Title (Opening Ver.)
02. Insert Name
03. Awake in Tarin’s home
04. First Search
05. Owl
06. Get the Sword Fanfare
07. Field (First Time)
08. Field (Normal)
09. Mabe Village
10. Mysterious Forest
11. Fruit
12. Shop (Items, Magic Hag)
13. Fairy Fountain
14. Game Shop
15. Fishing Game
16. Fishing Game Hit
17. Indoor
18. The Shadow Nightmares Song (Marin A Cappella Ver.)
19. Cave
20. Dungeon 1 Tail Cave
21. Passage
22. Mid-boss Battle
23. Boss Battle
24. Boss Battle Victory Heart Get
25. Siren’s Musical Instrument Fanfare
26. Siren’s Musical Instrument Full Moon Violin
27. WanWan Rescue Mission
28. Mr. Write’s House
29.Telephone Box
30. Dungeon 2 Genie Cave
31. Siren’s Musical Instrument Spiral Shell Horn
32. Mad Batter’s Lair
33. Richard’s Villa
34. Kiki the Monkey’s Gratitude
35. Dungeon Kanalet Castle
36. Seashell Palace
37. Dungeon 3 Key Cavern
38. Siren’s Musical Instrument Sea Bell
39. Tarin chased by Bees
40. Animal Village
41. Christine House
42. Dream Shrine〜Entrance
43. Dream Shrine〜Sleep
44. Dream Shrine
45. Beach Marin
46. The Shadow Nightmares Song (Beach Ver.)
47. Field (Together with Marin Ver.) (First Time)
48. Field (Together with Marin Ver.) (Normal)
49. Mysterious Forest (Together with Marin Ver.)
50. Tal Tal Mountain Range (Together with Marin Ver.)
51. The Shadow Nightmares Song (Walrus Awake Ver.)
52. The Shadow Nightmares Song (Ocarina Instructions Ver.)
53. Tal Tal Mountain Range
54. Angler’s Tunnel Opening
55. Dungeon 4 Angler’s Tunnel
56. Siren’s Musical Instrument Sea Roar Harp
57. Manbo’s Mambo
58. House by the Bay
59. Fishing Under the Bridge
60. Dungeon 5 Catfish Big Mouth
61. Before the Crush
62.Siren’s Musical Instrument Storm Marimba
63. Frog’s Song of Soul
Disc 2 (Nintendo Switch ver.)
01. Southern Shrine
02. Dungeon 6 Face Shrine
03.Siren’s Musical Instrument Coral Triangle
04. Color Dungeon
05. Resurrected Chicken
06. Chicken Hut
07. Tal Tal Mountain Range (Second Half Ver.)
08. Dungeon 7 Eagle’s Tower
09. Boss Battle (Eagle’s Tower Ver.)
10.Siren’s Musical Instrument Evening Organ
11. Turtle Rock Battle
12. Dungeon 8 Turtle Rock
13. Siren’s Musical Instrument Distant Thunder Drums
14. River Rapids
15. River Rapids Time Attack
16. The Shadow Nightmares Song (Musical Instrument Ver.)
17. Owl (Sacred Egg Ver.)
18. Sacred Egg
19. Shadow Battle Omen
20. Shadow Appearance〜Fight
21. Shadow Battle Ultimate Form
22. Shadow Battle Victory
23. Ascent
24. The Shadow Nightmares Appearance
25. Koholint Island Disappearance
26. Ending〜Staff Roll
27. Game Over
28. Title (No-Intro Ver.)
29. Ocarina (No Memory)
30. Ocarina「The Shadow Nightmares」
31. Ocarina「Manbo’s Mambo」
32. Ocarina「Frog’s Song of Soul」
33. Danpei House
34. Panel Dungeon Edit Mode
35. Panel Dungeon Beginner Level
36. Panel Dungeon Intermediate Level
37. Panel Dungeon Advanced Level
38. Panel Dungeon Shadow Link Battle
39. Panel Dungeon Results
40. Correct Solution Sound
41. Item Get Fanfare
42. Item Get Fanfare (Secret Seashell Ver.)
43. Important Item Get Fanfare
44. Important Item Get Fanfare (Gold Leaf Ver.)
45. Important Item Get Fanfare (Ocarina Ver.)
46. Hidden Enter Name BGM「Monkey」
47. Hidden Enter Name BGM「Marin」
48.Hidden Enter Name BGM「Zelda」
49.Hidden Richard’s Villa BGM
50. Title (With Intro Ver.)
51. The Shadow Nightmares Song(TVCM Ver.) ＜Bonus Track＞
Disc 3 (Game Boy ver.)
1. Shipwreck
2. Title (Opening Ver.)
3. Insert Name
4. Awake in Tarin’s home
5. First Search
6. Owl
7. Get the Sword Fanfare
8. Field (First Time)
9. Field (Normal)
10. Mabe Village
11. Mysterious Forest
12. Fruit
13. Shop (Items, Magic Hag)
14. Fairy Fountain
15. Game Shop
16. Indoor
17. The Shadow Nightmares Song (Marin A Cappella Ver.)
18. Cave
19. Dungeon 1 Tail Cave
20. Passage
21. Mid-boss Battle
22. Boss Battle
23. Boss Battle Victory Heart Get
24. Siren’s Musical Instrument Fanfare
25. Siren’s Musical Instrument Full Moon Violin
26. WanWan Rescue Mission
27. Mr. Write’s House
28. Telephone Box
29. Dungeon 2 Genie Cave
30. Siren’s Musical Instrument Spiral Shell Horn
31. Richard’s Villa
32. Kiki the Monkey’s Gratitude
33. Dungeon Kanalet Castle
34. Dungeon 3 Key Cavern
35. Siren’s Musical Instrument Sea Bell
36. Tarin chased by Bees
37. Animal Village
38. Christine House
39. Dream Shrine〜Entrance
40. Dream Shrine〜Sleep
41. Dream Shrine
42. Beach Marin
43. The Shadow Nightmares Song (Beach Ver.)
44. The Shadow Nightmares Song (Ocarina Instructions Ver.)
45. Tal Tal Mountain Range
46. Angler’s Tunnel Opening
47. Dungeon 4 Angler’s Tunnel
48. Siren’s Musical Instrument Sea Roar Harp
49. Manbo’s Mambo
50. House by the Bay
51. Fishing Under the Bridge
52. Dungeon 5 Catfish Big Mouth
53. Before the Crush
54. Siren’s Musical Instrument Storm Marimba
55. Frog’s Song of Soul
Disc 4 (Game Boy ver.)
1. Southern Shrine
2. Dungeon 6 Face Shrine
3. Siren’s Musical Instrument Coral Triangle
4. Color Dungeon
5. Resurrected Chicken
6. Chicken Hut
7. Dungeon 7 Eagle’s Tower
8. Boss Battle (Eagle’s Tower Ver.)
9. Siren’s Musical Instrument Evening Organ
10. Turtle Rock Battle
11. Dungeon 8 Turtle Rock
12. Siren’s Musical Instrument Distant Thunder Drums
13. River Rapids
14. The Shadow Nightmares Song (Musical Instrument Ver.)
15. Sacred Egg
16. Shadow Battle Omen
17. Shadow Appearance〜Fight
18. Shadow Battle Victory
19. Ascent
20. Koholint Island Disappearance
21. Ending〜Staff Roll
22. Ending〜Staff Roll(DX Edition)
23. Game Over
24. Title (No-Intro Ver.)
25. Ocarina (No Memory)
26. Ocarina「The Shadow Nightmares」
27. Ocarina「Manbo’s Mambo」
28. Ocarina「Frog’s Song of Soul」
29. Correct Solution Sound
30. Item Get Fanfare
31.Important Item Get Fanfare
32. Lv2 Sword Get
33. Hidden Enter Name BGM「Monkey」
34. Hidden Enter Name BGM「Zelda」
35. Hidden Richard’s Villa BGM
36. Title (With Intro Ver.)
