Le vinyle Skies of Acardia Eternal arrive en préco pour 69€
Disque : 1
Skies of Acardia Eternal
1. Opening Theme
2. Main Theme
3. Sky Pirate Isle
4. Galcian's Theme
5. Flashback
6. Sky Pirate Hideout
7. Blue Rogues' Theme
8. Blue Rogues' Ship (Nasrad Ixa' Taka Valua)
9. Dungeon of Searing Heat
10. Dungeon of the Ruins
11. Battle
12. Vyse's Theme
13. Kingdom of Nasrad
14. Dungeon of the Cave
15. Black Sky Pirates' Theme
16. Bombardment
17. Let's Go
18. Sailors Town
19. Kingdom of Ixa' Taka
20. Dungeon of the Ancient Temple
21. Legend
22. Sudden Storm
23. Uninhabited Island
24. Loneliness
25. Drachma's Theme
26. The Little Jack (Nasrad Ixa' Taka Valua)
27. Imperial Theme
28. Valua City
29. Tension
30. Dungeon of the Military Facilities
31. Armada
32. Boss Battle (Crisis Opportunity)
33. The Victory
34. Headquarters
35. Fina's Theme
36. Everyday Life
37. Gag
38. Gilder's Theme
39. Nervous Crisis
40. Tragedy
41. Hartred
42. Delphinus
43. Yafutoma Dawn
44. Eastern Sky Pirates' Theme
45. Dungeon of the Ice
46. Nervous Crisis 2
47. Battle 2
48. Rejoice
49. Ice Town
50. Dimming Lights
51. Gigas' Theme
52. Bombardment 2
53. Bombardment Victory
54. Border Town
55. Great Silver Shrine
56. Ramirez's Theme
57. The Battle with Armada
58. Defeat
59. Enrique's Theme
60. The Last Dungeon
61. Zelos
62. The Last Darkness
63. The Last Battle
64. Emotional
65. The Legendary Sinking Continent
66. Epilogue
67. Staff Roll
68. Voyage en Arcadia
69. Souvenir D'arcadia
69€
posted the 08/17/2019 at 10:37 AM by leblogdeshacka
Même si il doit plus être a 80/120€ maintenant.