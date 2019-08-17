Disque : 1

1. Opening Theme

2. Main Theme

3. Sky Pirate Isle

4. Galcian's Theme

5. Flashback

6. Sky Pirate Hideout

7. Blue Rogues' Theme

8. Blue Rogues' Ship (Nasrad Ixa' Taka Valua)

9. Dungeon of Searing Heat

10. Dungeon of the Ruins

11. Battle

12. Vyse's Theme

13. Kingdom of Nasrad

14. Dungeon of the Cave

15. Black Sky Pirates' Theme

16. Bombardment

17. Let's Go

18. Sailors Town

19. Kingdom of Ixa' Taka

20. Dungeon of the Ancient Temple

21. Legend

22. Sudden Storm

23. Uninhabited Island

24. Loneliness

25. Drachma's Theme

26. The Little Jack (Nasrad Ixa' Taka Valua)

27. Imperial Theme

28. Valua City

29. Tension

30. Dungeon of the Military Facilities

31. Armada

32. Boss Battle (Crisis Opportunity)

33. The Victory

34. Headquarters

35. Fina's Theme

36. Everyday Life

37. Gag

38. Gilder's Theme

39. Nervous Crisis

40. Tragedy

41. Hartred

42. Delphinus

43. Yafutoma Dawn

44. Eastern Sky Pirates' Theme

45. Dungeon of the Ice

46. Nervous Crisis 2

47. Battle 2

48. Rejoice

49. Ice Town

50. Dimming Lights

51. Gigas' Theme

52. Bombardment 2

53. Bombardment Victory

54. Border Town

55. Great Silver Shrine

56. Ramirez's Theme

57. The Battle with Armada

58. Defeat

59. Enrique's Theme

60. The Last Dungeon

61. Zelos

62. The Last Darkness

63. The Last Battle

64. Emotional

65. The Legendary Sinking Continent

66. Epilogue

67. Staff Roll

68. Voyage en Arcadia

69. Souvenir D'arcadia

