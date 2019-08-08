profile
leblogdeshacka
402
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2975
visites since opening : 3137473
leblogdeshacka > blog
L'artbook de 800 pages de MGS à 54€
Encore une petite baisse de prix pour le magnifique artbook de MGS qui passe à 54€



Apparemment, une version Française devrait voir le jour, mais pas de date pour le moment !!
https://amzn.to/2KA4aMl
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/08/2019 at 05:28 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (5)
    gemini posted the 08/08/2019 at 05:32 PM
    Je l'avais pris. Il est superbe pour les fans d'MGS.
    joporterbridges posted the 08/08/2019 at 05:37 PM
    Magnifique artbook
    ryoporterbridges posted the 08/08/2019 at 05:45 PM
    Comment il tue je suis tenté
    leblogdeshacka posted the 08/08/2019 at 05:51 PM
    ryoporterbridges je l'ai a maison et il est juste énorme
    ryoporterbridges posted the 08/08/2019 at 05:53 PM
    leblogdeshacka on verra
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre