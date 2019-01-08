ajouter un tigre
Call of Duty : Modern Warfare
name : Call of Duty : Modern Warfare
platform : Xbox One
editor : Activision Blizzard
developer : Infinity Ward
genre : FPS
other versions : PC - Xbox 360 - PlayStation 3 - Wii U - PlayStation 4
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka > blog
[MAJ]Le collector de CoD se dévoile
[MAJ]




Et un collector de plus pour Call of Duty





url=http://www.gamekyo.com/media164852.html][/url]


Exclusivité GameStop aux US

200€
    posted the 08/01/2019 at 03:39 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (1)
    jf17 posted the 08/01/2019 at 05:13 PM
    J'avais celui de MW2
