ajouter un tigre
profile
The Walking Dead
7
Likes
Likers
name : The Walking Dead
platform : Xbox One
editor : Telltale Games
developer : Telltale Games
genre : Aventure
other versions : PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
403
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2904
visites since opening : 3033089
leblogdeshacka > blog
all
[Préco] Un prix pour la compilation The Walking Dead
La compilation The Walking Dead s'offre un premier prix, il faudra compter 49.99€ pour le moment mais une baisse de prix peut être possible.




La compilation sera disponible le 10 septembre
https://amzn.to/2Yv5i9Y
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/02/2019 at 12:32 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (1)
    milo42 posted the 07/02/2019 at 01:00 PM
    J'ai lu que le comics allait s'arrêter également.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre