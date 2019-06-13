ajouter un tigre
Assassin's Creed Odyssey
name : Assassin's Creed Odyssey
platform : Xbox One
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
leblogdeshacka
[Statue] une magnifique statue pour Altaïr
Pure Arts, dévoile une magnifique figurine d'Altair.



En ce moment, Pure Arts dévoile beaucoup de statues et figurines. Ok, les prix sont relativement élevé, mais elles sont vraiment classe!!
    posted the 06/13/2019 at 06:46 PM by leblogdeshacka
