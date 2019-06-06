profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
guiguif
guiguif
articles : 4405
visites since opening : 5485116
guiguif > blog
Tequila Works (Rime) annonce Gylt sur S...
...Smart.... ah bah nan Stadia (la nouvelle feinte ).
Tout est dans le titre, il s'agira d'un jeu d'horreur qui a de faux airs de Little Nightmare mais en 3D.

    posted the 06/06/2019 at 04:33 PM by guiguif
    comments (24)
    tonius posted the 06/06/2019 at 04:35 PM
    On la pouvait la voir venir a des kilomètres ta vanne.
    zabuza posted the 06/06/2019 at 04:35 PM
    Ça a l'air sympa
    guiguif posted the 06/06/2019 at 04:35 PM
    tonius nan c'est vrai ? t'es sur ?
    ioop posted the 06/06/2019 at 04:38 PM
    95% leaké ... pas du tout intéressé par Stadia ... vivement la next gen
    shanks posted the 06/06/2019 at 04:39 PM
    exclu comme Rime sur PS4 ?
    negan posted the 06/06/2019 at 04:40 PM
    shanks
    ioop posted the 06/06/2019 at 04:40 PM
    shanks exclue stadia
    kalas28 posted the 06/06/2019 at 04:40 PM
    toujours pas fais rime il faudrait que je m'y lance. sinon sympa ce trailer
    shinz0 posted the 06/06/2019 at 04:41 PM
    Pas mal du tout
    ioop posted the 06/06/2019 at 04:41 PM
    après oui exclue temporaire probablement
    guiguif posted the 06/06/2019 at 04:42 PM
    shanks negan ou comme Deadlight sur 360
    negan posted the 06/06/2019 at 04:43 PM
    guiguif Jamais était exclu lui il était dans Summer arcade .
    raiko posted the 06/06/2019 at 04:44 PM
    Guiguif >Pas la peine de faire le frustré en renvoyant sur Microsoft, Shanks mentionne Rime juste parce que c'est le même studio pas parce que c'est une exclue Sony passée chez MS
    losz posted the 06/06/2019 at 04:45 PM
    Sympa le trailer même si j'en attends rien vu que pour moi Rime et Deadlight étaient deux purges.
    guiguif posted the 06/06/2019 at 04:46 PM
    negan bah a part sa sortie Windows 2 mois apres, il a quand meme mis 4 ans avant de sortir chez la concurrence donc

    raiko Bha ou est donc le probleme si je mentionne Deadlight ?
    zabuza posted the 06/06/2019 at 04:47 PM
    shanks ça été dit exclu stadia parce que j'ai pas entendu ça ou j ai raté un truc ?
    misterpixel posted the 06/06/2019 at 04:49 PM
    raiko
    solidfisher posted the 06/06/2019 at 04:49 PM
    ça aurait presque eu l'air sympa si on devait pas contrôler une gamine de 8 ans...
    ootaniisensei posted the 06/06/2019 at 04:57 PM
    Au début j'ai pensé au nouveau jeu des mecs de Limbo
    raiko posted the 06/06/2019 at 05:06 PM
    Guiguif >Juste que visiblement tu as pris pour une attaque envers Sony un truc qui n'avait rien à voir Respire mec t'inquiète tout le monde n'a pas de fusil braqué sur ton constructeur
    guiguif posted the 06/06/2019 at 05:10 PM
    raiko ça reste un taunt visé mais bon j'imagine que t'aurais eu une autre reaction si Shanks avait cité Deadlight, hein
    raiko posted the 06/06/2019 at 05:36 PM
    Guiguif >Un taunt visé oui, mais sur le studio qui a réalisé le jeu pas sur le constructeur C'est juste que Rime est leur dernier jeu en date Tu vas les chercher loin les attaques toi
    guiguif posted the 06/06/2019 at 05:39 PM
    raiko Bien sur Bien sur
    suikoden posted the 06/06/2019 at 05:42 PM
    J'ai bien aime la presentation
    Ca m'a rappele un peu Swagman sur PS1/Saturn (PC?) dans l'idee (un truc sombre avec des gamins)
