profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Who likes this ?
guiguif
articles :
4405
visites since opening :
5485116
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Tequila Works (Rime) annonce Gylt sur S...
...Smart.... ah bah nan Stadia (la nouvelle feinte
).
Tout est dans le titre, il s'agira d'un jeu d'horreur qui a de faux airs de Little Nightmare mais en 3D.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/06/2019 at 04:33 PM by
guiguif
comments (
24
)
tonius
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 04:35 PM
On la pouvait la voir venir a des kilomètres ta vanne.
zabuza
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 04:35 PM
Ça a l'air sympa
guiguif
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 04:35 PM
tonius
nan c'est vrai ? t'es sur ?
ioop
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 04:38 PM
95% leaké ... pas du tout intéressé par Stadia ... vivement la next gen
shanks
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 04:39 PM
exclu comme Rime sur PS4 ?
negan
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 04:40 PM
shanks
ioop
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 04:40 PM
shanks
exclue stadia
kalas28
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 04:40 PM
toujours pas fais rime il faudrait que je m'y lance. sinon sympa ce trailer
shinz0
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 04:41 PM
Pas mal du tout
ioop
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 04:41 PM
après oui exclue temporaire probablement
guiguif
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 04:42 PM
shanks
negan
ou comme Deadlight sur 360
negan
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 04:43 PM
guiguif
Jamais était exclu lui il était dans Summer arcade .
raiko
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 04:44 PM
Guiguif
>Pas la peine de faire le frustré en renvoyant sur Microsoft,
Shanks
mentionne Rime juste parce que c'est le même studio pas parce que c'est une exclue Sony passée chez MS
losz
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 04:45 PM
Sympa le trailer même si j'en attends rien vu que pour moi Rime et Deadlight étaient deux purges.
guiguif
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 04:46 PM
negan
bah a part sa sortie Windows 2 mois apres, il a quand meme mis 4 ans avant de sortir chez la concurrence donc
raiko
Bha ou est donc le probleme si je mentionne Deadlight ?
zabuza
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 04:47 PM
shanks
ça été dit exclu stadia parce que j'ai pas entendu ça ou j ai raté un truc ?
misterpixel
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 04:49 PM
raiko
solidfisher
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 04:49 PM
ça aurait presque eu l'air sympa si on devait pas contrôler une gamine de 8 ans...
ootaniisensei
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 04:57 PM
Au début j'ai pensé au nouveau jeu des mecs de Limbo
raiko
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 05:06 PM
Guiguif
>Juste que visiblement tu as pris pour une attaque envers Sony un truc qui n'avait rien à voir
Respire mec t'inquiète tout le monde n'a pas de fusil braqué sur ton constructeur
guiguif
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 05:10 PM
raiko
ça reste un taunt visé mais bon j'imagine que t'aurais eu une autre reaction si Shanks avait cité Deadlight, hein
raiko
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 05:36 PM
Guiguif
>Un taunt visé oui, mais sur le studio qui a réalisé le jeu pas sur le constructeur
C'est juste que Rime est leur dernier jeu en date
Tu vas les chercher loin les attaques toi
guiguif
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 05:39 PM
raiko
Bien sur Bien sur
suikoden
posted
the 06/06/2019 at 05:42 PM
J'ai bien aime la presentation
Ca m'a rappele un peu Swagman sur PS1/Saturn (PC?) dans l'idee (un truc sombre avec des gamins)
