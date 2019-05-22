ajouter un tigre
Metal Gear Survive
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
[Game Pass] les nouveau jeux
Le Game Pass s'enrichit de nouveaux jeux avec très bientôt, Metal Gear Survive (que je viens d'acheter, la loose), Void Bastard et autres

    posted the 05/22/2019 at 01:00 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (7)
    voxen posted the 05/22/2019 at 01:06 PM
    Void Bastards
    De quoi faire plaisir à iglooo et plasmide
    skuldleif posted the 05/22/2019 at 01:10 PM
    alors la je suis content dead by daylight ca fait un moment que je l'attend ,metal gear survive ca se tente et bien sur void bastard day one c'est la classe,ca cest pour finir le mois de mai? eh beh il a step up le gamepass ca aurait put etre le lineup d'un mois entier ^^
    kurosama posted the 05/22/2019 at 01:12 PM
    Et pour 1 euro nan sans deconner c'est top le Gpass.
    rendan posted the 05/22/2019 at 01:17 PM
    Oh god
    voxen posted the 05/22/2019 at 01:22 PM
    Bon Outer Wilds aussi a l'air sympa !
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/22/2019 at 01:26 PM
    Difficile de résister n'empêche !!
    ritalix posted the 05/22/2019 at 01:40 PM
    encore et encore de nouveaux jeux à faire !
