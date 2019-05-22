accueil
ajouter un tigre
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
2795
visites since opening :
2893725
leblogdeshacka
> blog
[Game Pass] les nouveau jeux
Le Game Pass s'enrichit de nouveaux jeux avec très bientôt, Metal Gear Survive (que je viens d'acheter, la loose), Void Bastard et autres
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/22/2019 at 01:00 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
7
)
voxen
posted
the 05/22/2019 at 01:06 PM
Void Bastards
De quoi faire plaisir à
iglooo
et
plasmide
skuldleif
posted
the 05/22/2019 at 01:10 PM
alors la je suis content dead by daylight ca fait un moment que je l'attend ,metal gear survive ca se tente et bien sur void bastard day one c'est la classe,ca cest pour finir le mois de mai? eh beh il a step up le gamepass ca aurait put etre le lineup d'un mois entier ^^
kurosama
posted
the 05/22/2019 at 01:12 PM
Et pour 1 euro
nan sans deconner c'est top le Gpass.
rendan
posted
the 05/22/2019 at 01:17 PM
Oh god
voxen
posted
the 05/22/2019 at 01:22 PM
Bon Outer Wilds aussi a l'air sympa !
romgamer6859
posted
the 05/22/2019 at 01:26 PM
Difficile de résister n'empêche !!
ritalix
posted
the 05/22/2019 at 01:40 PM
encore et encore de nouveaux jeux à faire !
De quoi faire plaisir à iglooo et plasmide