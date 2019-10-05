ajouter un tigre
profile
Rage 2
3
Likes
Likers
name : Rage 2
platform : Xbox One
editor : Bethesda Softworks
developer : N.C
genre : FPS
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
402
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2764
visites since opening : 2838687
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Unboxing] Rage 2 Collector's Edition se dévoile
Le collector de Rage 2 se dévoile avec un unboxing de Game.



Le collector est à 129.99€ sur One/PS4 et PC
https://amzn.to/2E1Brxp
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/10/2019 at 01:50 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (4)
    krusty79 posted the 05/10/2019 at 02:42 PM
    Ouais ca fait cher la déco d'Halloween
    xenochaton posted the 05/10/2019 at 03:09 PM
    Oh punaise la différence de qualité pour la tête de ruckus par rapport au prototype montré auparavant.
    Après le fiasco du sac du collector Fallout 76, ça... Y a pas à dire les escrocs ont de beaux jours devant eux
    bliss02 posted the 05/10/2019 at 03:31 PM
    Le jeu seul fera l'affaire
    darksly posted the 05/10/2019 at 03:47 PM
    En olbac à promos à 30 balles why not
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre