name : F1 2015
platform : Xbox One
editor : Codemasters
developer : Codemasters
genre : course
multiplayer : oui
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
leblogdeshacka
361
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
articles : 2461
visites since opening : 2407471
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Free Play Days] F1 2018 & The Crew 2 jouable ce week-end
Pour les abonnés Gold, Microsoft propose en ce moment F1 2018 et The Crew 2 jusqu'à la fin de la semaine.



Il vous faudra au moins 70-80Go sur votre DD, pour vous faire les deux jeux.
    posted the 12/14/2018 at 11:21 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (1)
    vfries posted the 12/14/2018 at 12:46 PM
    Vraiment la flemme pour ce genre d'offre, ils ont cas les mettre dans le gamepass
