SONY Waypoint
group information
cinéma/série
Masahiro Ito (art director SH2 et 3) serait dans la team du nouveau Silent Hill
Playstation 5
Cette nuit DuskGolem a reposté certaines images de SH en HD et notamment en bas a droite, on voit apparaître le nom de Masahiro Ito.
Masahiro Ito:
Silent Hill 2 (2001) (Monster Design/Modelling)
Silent Hill 2: Restless Dreams (2001) (Monster Designer)
Silent Hill (1999) (Background Designer)
Art/Graphics
Metal Gear: Survive (2018 ) (Creature Design)
NightCry (2016) (Creature Design)
Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (2008 ) (In-game Paintings)
Silent Hill: The Arcade (2007) (Pyramidhead_illustration)
Silent Hill 3 (2003) (Art Director)
Silent Hill 2 (2001) (Art Director)
Silent Hill 2: Restless Dreams (2001) (Art Director)
Video/Cinematics
Silent Hill 3 (2003) (Drama Camera)
https://www.mobygames.com/developer/sheet/view/developerId,51456/
https://www.resetera.com/threads/new-silent-hill-game-details-leaked-dusk-golem-dmca%E2%80%99d-by-konami.583013/page-31#post-86616815
tags :
sony
konami
silent hil
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/15/2022 at 07:44 AM by
jenicris
comments (
3
)
zekk
posted
the 05/15/2022 at 07:49 AM
balf
posted
the 05/15/2022 at 07:51 AM
C'est rassurant, artistiquement, c'est du lourd, si c'est vrai, mais un jeu, c'est le travail de toute une équipe, plus qu'à connaitre le reste de la eam, et surtout connaitre le monsieur qui sera derrière la bande son, et du sound designe
foxstep
posted
the 05/15/2022 at 07:52 AM
Rassurant
