Konami
33
name : Konami
official website : http://www.konami-europe.com
180
name : SONY Waypoint
title : SONY Waypoint
screen name : sonywp
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website : http://
creator : anakaris
creation date : 09/06/2013
last update : 05/15/2022
description : L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
tags : playstation sony god of war santa monica media molecule little big planet sony computer entertainment shenmue iii gran turismo uncharted polyphony digital naughty dog guerrilla games horizon infamous sucker punch nier bravia final fantasy vii remake android linux vita vaio xperia street fighter v walkman the order 1886 casque réalité virtuelle morpheus rime bloodborne dragon quest heroes star ocean v world of final fantasy
articles : 1829
visites since opening : 5415720
subscribers : 220
bloggers : 4
Masahiro Ito (art director SH2 et 3) serait dans la team du nouveau Silent Hill
Playstation 5
Cette nuit DuskGolem a reposté certaines images de SH en HD et notamment en bas a droite, on voit apparaître le nom de Masahiro Ito.



Masahiro Ito:

Silent Hill 2 (2001) (Monster Design/Modelling)
Silent Hill 2: Restless Dreams (2001) (Monster Designer)
Silent Hill (1999) (Background Designer)

Art/Graphics
Metal Gear: Survive (2018 ) (Creature Design)
NightCry (2016) (Creature Design)
Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (2008 ) (In-game Paintings)
Silent Hill: The Arcade (2007) (Pyramidhead_illustration)
Silent Hill 3 (2003) (Art Director)
Silent Hill 2 (2001) (Art Director)
Silent Hill 2: Restless Dreams (2001) (Art Director)

Video/Cinematics
Silent Hill 3 (2003) (Drama Camera)


https://www.mobygames.com/developer/sheet/view/developerId,51456/

https://www.resetera.com/threads/new-silent-hill-game-details-leaked-dusk-golem-dmca%E2%80%99d-by-konami.583013/page-31#post-86616815
    tags : sony konami silent hil
    posted the 05/15/2022 at 07:44 AM by jenicris
    comments (3)
    zekk posted the 05/15/2022 at 07:49 AM
    balf posted the 05/15/2022 at 07:51 AM
    C'est rassurant, artistiquement, c'est du lourd, si c'est vrai, mais un jeu, c'est le travail de toute une équipe, plus qu'à connaitre le reste de la eam, et surtout connaitre le monsieur qui sera derrière la bande son, et du sound designe
    foxstep posted the 05/15/2022 at 07:52 AM
    Rassurant
