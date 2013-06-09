Silent Hill 2 (2001) (Monster Design/Modelling)

Silent Hill 2: Restless Dreams (2001) (Monster Designer)

Silent Hill (1999) (Background Designer)



Art/Graphics

Metal Gear: Survive (2018 ) (Creature Design)

NightCry (2016) (Creature Design)

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (2008 ) (In-game Paintings)

Silent Hill: The Arcade (2007) (Pyramidhead_illustration)

Silent Hill 3 (2003) (Art Director)

Silent Hill 2 (2001) (Art Director)

Silent Hill 2: Restless Dreams (2001) (Art Director)



Video/Cinematics

Silent Hill 3 (2003) (Drama Camera)

Cette nuit DuskGolem a reposté certaines images de SH en HD et notamment en bas a droite, on voit apparaître le nom de Masahiro Ito.Masahiro Ito: