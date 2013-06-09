accueil
name :
Final Fantasy XVI
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
N.C
genre :
action-RPG
other versions :
PC
-
group information
180
Likes
name :
SONY Waypoint
title :
SONY Waypoint
screen name :
sonywp
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website :
http://
creator :
anakaris
creation date :
09/06/2013
last update :
04/30/2022
description :
L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
tags :
playstation
sony
god of war
santa monica
media molecule
little big planet
sony computer entertainment
shenmue iii
gran turismo
uncharted
polyphony digital
naughty dog
guerrilla games
horizon
infamous
sucker punch
nier
bravia
final fantasy vii remake
android
linux
vita
vaio
xperia
street fighter v
walkman
the order 1886
casque réalité virtuelle
morpheus
rime
bloodborne
dragon quest heroes
star ocean v
world of final fantasy
Un artwork FFXVI pour les 35 ans de la série!
Playstation 5
Un artwork pour les 35 ans de FF en partenariat avec Uniqlo :
On devrait avoir selon Yoshida un nouveau grand reveal pour ce printemps.
Le jeu est dans sa phase finale de développement toujours selon lui.
https://www.resetera.com/threads/final-fantasy-xvi-general-discussion-predictions-thread.287810/page-286#post-85903280
tags :
square enix
ps5
final fantasy xvi
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
rendan
,
sorakairi86
,
killia
posted the 04/30/2022 at 04:45 PM by
jenicris
comments (
8
)
yamy
posted
the 04/30/2022 at 04:55 PM
Ça fait quelques jours que cet artwork a été montré sur les t-shirts Uniqlo.
C'est fantastique que la com de FF16 commence avec du marchandising plutôt que le jeu on voit où sont les priorités
jenicris
posted
the 04/30/2022 at 04:56 PM
yamy
ouais j'avais vu mais là c'est le véritable artwork, ça rend beaucoup mieux.
shinz0
posted
the 04/30/2022 at 04:56 PM
yamy
surement parce que le jeu a été retardé
korou
posted
the 04/30/2022 at 05:00 PM
Je l'attends tellement ce ff. Hâte de voir l'évolution depuis la première présentation
rendan
posted
the 04/30/2022 at 05:20 PM
serve
posted
the 04/30/2022 at 05:31 PM
yamy
Annonce officielle du jeu tu avais du gameplay avec le moteur ingame et non CGI sans gameplay donc bon.
Depuis y a pas eu de présentation square a fait la pub pour Forspoken et d'autre jeu.
koji
posted
the 04/30/2022 at 05:42 PM
yamy
t'es dur, la com est plutot bonne, pas de bullshit et puis directement du gameplay.
les t-shirt c'est pour l'anniversaire de FF.
En tout cas tout a l'air de s'accelerer, on va bientot avoir un trailer assurement.
whookid
posted
the 04/30/2022 at 05:42 PM
Moi j’arrête la hype sur les FF depuis le pétard mouillé de FF XV qui est surement le pire FF de l'histoire...
