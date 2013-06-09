SONY Waypoint
Final Fantasy XVI
name : Final Fantasy XVI
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Square Enix
developer : N.C
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PC -
SONY Waypoint
name : SONY Waypoint
title : SONY Waypoint
screen name : sonywp
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website : http://
creator : anakaris
creation date : 09/06/2013
last update : 04/30/2022
description : L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
tags : playstation sony god of war santa monica media molecule little big planet sony computer entertainment shenmue iii gran turismo uncharted polyphony digital naughty dog guerrilla games horizon infamous sucker punch nier bravia final fantasy vii remake android linux vita vaio xperia street fighter v walkman the order 1886 casque réalité virtuelle morpheus rime bloodborne dragon quest heroes star ocean v world of final fantasy
articles : 1821
visites since opening : 5372090
subscribers : 220
bloggers : 4
Un artwork FFXVI pour les 35 ans de la série!
Playstation 5
Un artwork pour les 35 ans de FF en partenariat avec Uniqlo :



On devrait avoir selon Yoshida un nouveau grand reveal pour ce printemps.
Le jeu est dans sa phase finale de développement toujours selon lui.

https://www.resetera.com/threads/final-fantasy-xvi-general-discussion-predictions-thread.287810/page-286#post-85903280
    tags : square enix ps5 final fantasy xvi
    rendan, sorakairi86, killia
    posted the 04/30/2022 at 04:45 PM by jenicris
    comments (8)
    yamy posted the 04/30/2022 at 04:55 PM
    Ça fait quelques jours que cet artwork a été montré sur les t-shirts Uniqlo.
    C'est fantastique que la com de FF16 commence avec du marchandising plutôt que le jeu on voit où sont les priorités
    jenicris posted the 04/30/2022 at 04:56 PM
    yamy ouais j'avais vu mais là c'est le véritable artwork, ça rend beaucoup mieux.
    shinz0 posted the 04/30/2022 at 04:56 PM
    yamy surement parce que le jeu a été retardé
    korou posted the 04/30/2022 at 05:00 PM
    Je l'attends tellement ce ff. Hâte de voir l'évolution depuis la première présentation
    rendan posted the 04/30/2022 at 05:20 PM
    serve posted the 04/30/2022 at 05:31 PM
    yamy

    Annonce officielle du jeu tu avais du gameplay avec le moteur ingame et non CGI sans gameplay donc bon.

    Depuis y a pas eu de présentation square a fait la pub pour Forspoken et d'autre jeu.
    koji posted the 04/30/2022 at 05:42 PM
    yamy t'es dur, la com est plutot bonne, pas de bullshit et puis directement du gameplay.
    les t-shirt c'est pour l'anniversaire de FF.
    En tout cas tout a l'air de s'accelerer, on va bientot avoir un trailer assurement.
    whookid posted the 04/30/2022 at 05:42 PM
    Moi j’arrête la hype sur les FF depuis le pétard mouillé de FF XV qui est surement le pire FF de l'histoire...
