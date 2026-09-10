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007 First Light
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name : 007 First Light
platform : Switch 2
editor : N.C
developer : IO Interactive
genre : action-infiltration
other versions : PC Xbox Series X -
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[Switch 2] 007 First Light : Mon Dieu, c'est quoi cette horreur!!!


Et un autre retard de la fin de l'été 2026 à simplement 2026. Je pense que ça parle de lui-même. Honnêtement, je pense qu'ils devraient abandonner ça et arrêter de jouer avec nous :



Borderlands 4 avait l'air mieux avant d'être reporté indéfiniment.

Source : https://www.reddit.com/r/NintendoSwitch2/comments/1wc4rsx/this_is_how_007_first_light_looks_after_4_delays//
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    aeris201
    posted the 09/10/2026 at 09:59 AM by link49
    comments (10)
    aragami posted the 09/10/2026 at 10:03 AM
    J'ai vu ça hier, je pense que c'est une erreur de vidéo c'est pas possible autrement...Là c'est des graphismes de ps2 voir pire...
    derno posted the 09/10/2026 at 10:08 AM
    oui, il y a de la perte, mais j'attend quand même plus que ces 6 secondes pour me faire un véritable avis ^^
    junaldinho posted the 09/10/2026 at 10:13 AM
    j'espère que c'est une blague ce screen !!
    kidicarus posted the 09/10/2026 at 10:13 AM
    N'est il pas jouable à la gamescom?

    Il me semble, il y a peut être des retours
    gasmok2 posted the 09/10/2026 at 10:18 AM
    Je suis dessus en ce moment sur XSX, et le choc est violent ici.
    Après c'est peut-être pas le produit fini
    rogeraf posted the 09/10/2026 at 10:22 AM
    C'est la cata mais le proto n'est pas encore optimisé, ca peut s'améliorer quand même. Ils ont encore quelques mois pour ça
    ducknsexe posted the 09/10/2026 at 10:27 AM
    shuntaro posted the 09/10/2026 at 10:29 AM
    Vous voulez des portages sur Switch 2, ce ne sont pas tous des CD Project les développeurs. Imaginez la gueule de Crimson Desert.

    Puis vous n'avez pas été choqué par la gueule de Monster Hunter Wild ? Ça avait l'air de 3DS HD
    zekk posted the 09/10/2026 at 10:33 AM
    thauvinho posted the 09/10/2026 at 11:17 AM
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