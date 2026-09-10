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link49
name :
007 First Light
platform :
Switch 2
editor :
N.C
developer :
IO Interactive
genre :
action-infiltration
other versions :
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[Switch 2] 007 First Light : Mon Dieu, c'est quoi cette horreur!!!
Et un autre retard de la fin de l'été 2026 à simplement 2026. Je pense que ça parle de lui-même. Honnêtement, je pense qu'ils devraient abandonner ça et arrêter de jouer avec nous :
Borderlands 4 avait l'air mieux avant d'être reporté indéfiniment.
Source :
https://www.reddit.com/r/NintendoSwitch2/comments/1wc4rsx/this_is_how_007_first_light_looks_after_4_delays//
tags :
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Who likes this ?
aeris201
posted the 09/10/2026 at 09:59 AM by
link49
comments (
10
)
aragami
posted
the 09/10/2026 at 10:03 AM
J'ai vu ça hier, je pense que c'est une erreur de vidéo c'est pas possible autrement...Là c'est des graphismes de ps2 voir pire...
derno
posted
the 09/10/2026 at 10:08 AM
oui, il y a de la perte, mais j'attend quand même plus que ces 6 secondes pour me faire un véritable avis ^^
junaldinho
posted
the 09/10/2026 at 10:13 AM
j'espère que c'est une blague ce screen !!
kidicarus
posted
the 09/10/2026 at 10:13 AM
N'est il pas jouable à la gamescom?
Il me semble, il y a peut être des retours
gasmok2
posted
the 09/10/2026 at 10:18 AM
Je suis dessus en ce moment sur XSX, et le choc est violent ici.
Après c'est peut-être pas le produit fini
rogeraf
posted
the 09/10/2026 at 10:22 AM
C'est la cata mais le proto n'est pas encore optimisé, ca peut s'améliorer quand même. Ils ont encore quelques mois pour ça
ducknsexe
posted
the 09/10/2026 at 10:27 AM
shuntaro
posted
the 09/10/2026 at 10:29 AM
Vous voulez des portages sur Switch 2, ce ne sont pas tous des CD Project les développeurs. Imaginez la gueule de Crimson Desert.
Puis vous n'avez pas été choqué par la gueule de Monster Hunter Wild ? Ça avait l'air de 3DS HD
zekk
posted
the 09/10/2026 at 10:33 AM
thauvinho
posted
the 09/10/2026 at 11:17 AM
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Il me semble, il y a peut être des retours
Après c'est peut-être pas le produit fini
Puis vous n'avez pas été choqué par la gueule de Monster Hunter Wild ? Ça avait l'air de 3DS HD