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[The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Remastered] Qu'espérez-vous de la version Switch 2?


CD Projekt RED présentera demain, à la Gamescom, un aperçu dédié à l'édition Switch 2 de The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Remastered.

Espérons que nous pourrons découvrir davantage d'images et en apprendre plus sur les fonctionnalités exclusives.



Personnellement, j'espère qu'ils sortiront une version physique.

Source : https://www.reddit.com/r/NintendoSwitch2/comments/1vys9k2/cd_projekt_red_will_livestream_the_witcher_3_wild/?tl=fr/
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    aeris201
    posted the 08/27/2026 at 05:39 PM by link49
    comments (3)
    jf17 posted the 08/27/2026 at 05:41 PM
    Pourquoi sortir une version physique qui sera en gkc alors que la version switch suffira pour profiter de la maj
    Moi je veux juste le cross play
    sonilka posted the 08/27/2026 at 05:44 PM
    jf17 CDPR a sorti CP2077 sur cartouche donc je les vois mal s'amuser à sortir spécifiquement une version S2 de TW3 en GKC.
    sosky posted the 08/27/2026 at 05:45 PM
    jf17 alors je ne sais pas si c’est aussi versatile mais j’ai pu transférer ma save PC de TW3 sur ma Complete Édition PS5 (via connexion à un compte GOG je ne sais plus ça fait longtemps…)
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