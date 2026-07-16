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[Rumeur] Une Watch Dogs Collection bientôt sur Switch 2?
Il semblerait qu'une collection Watch Dogs soit prévue sur Switch2 . Le site Alza a publié une fiche produit pour une Watch Dogs Collection sur Switch 2, avant de la supprimer :
- Watch Dogs Dedsec Collection
- Game Key Card
- 31 mars 2027
- Environ 49€
Source :
https://www.reddit.com/r/NintendoSwitch2/comments/1uxyvk8/watch_dogs_collection_for_switch_2_leaked/
tags :
0
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posted the 07/16/2026 at 10:58 AM by
link49
comments (
2
)
cyr
posted
the 07/16/2026 at 11:06 AM
Le deuxième uniquement aurai suffit.....le premier avec sa conduite des voitures chelou et la bande son (klaxon etc)...mon dieu.
gasmok2
posted
the 07/16/2026 at 11:08 AM
La franchise Watchdogs est un tel gâchis.
Le premier était très correct malgré certaines lacunes et une présentation bullshit.
Le deuxième était vraiment excellent, malgré le côté kikou lol "on est trop des djeun's ouf"...
Le 3 est une purge sans nom
vraiment dommage qu'ils ne se soient pas contenté d'un OW plus classique pour le 3, ce qui a un tué la franchise.
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Le premier était très correct malgré certaines lacunes et une présentation bullshit.
Le deuxième était vraiment excellent, malgré le côté kikou lol "on est trop des djeun's ouf"...
Le 3 est une purge sans nom
vraiment dommage qu'ils ne se soient pas contenté d'un OW plus classique pour le 3, ce qui a un tué la franchise.