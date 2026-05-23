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007 First Light
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name : 007 First Light
platform : Switch 2
editor : N.C
developer : IO Interactive
genre : action-infiltration
other versions : PC Xbox Series X -
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[007 First Light] Achat Day One ou attendez-vous la version Switch 2?


Ce mercredi, sort 007 First Light sur Ps5 et Xbox Series. Allez-vous le prendre?



Ou attendez-vous la version Switch 2, qui sortira un peu plus tard?

Source : https://www.amazon.fr/007-First-Light-Specialiste-Switch2/dp/B0FPNMW5LZ/
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    aeris201
    posted the 05/23/2026 at 07:25 PM by link49
    comments (12)
    liberty posted the 05/23/2026 at 07:28 PM
    Franchement entre le format Game key card, et le décalage qui aurait dû permettre en plus une cartouche rempli ... Comment pouvez vous attendre la version Switch 2 les joueurs ? Sauf si vous n'avez que la Switch 2 bien-sûr
    link49 posted the 05/23/2026 at 07:30 PM
    liberty Perso, j'attends la version Switch 2 juste pour la portabilité du titre, et le format GKC ne me gêne pas.
    liberty posted the 05/23/2026 at 07:31 PM
    link49 Je comprends c'est autant rempli que le blu-ray PS5. Mais deux choses que je ne comprends pas, pourquoi le jeu coûte plus chère sur Switch 2 alors qu'il y a carrément un effort a faire compte tenu de l'attente et Pourquoi ne pas l'avoir sortie en même temps.
    walterwhite posted the 05/23/2026 at 07:42 PM
    Attendre quoi ? La version ultra inferior au format GKC ?

    Allons un peu de sérieux
    ducknsexe posted the 05/23/2026 at 07:46 PM
    GKC c'est Non. C'est la seul raison pour laquelle je le prend pas..
    link49 posted the 05/23/2026 at 07:54 PM
    liberty Pas faux. Après, j'ai pas mal de jeux en attente, donc c'est pas plus mal pour moi ce report.
    fdestroyer posted the 05/23/2026 at 08:01 PM
    Impasse total sur ce jeu pour ma part, vu qu'aucune version physique n'est en fait disponible
    jenicris posted the 05/23/2026 at 08:13 PM
    Pourquoi attendre la version Switch 2? A moins de ne pas avoir le choix
    psxbox posted the 05/23/2026 at 08:23 PM
    ou je n en attends rien du tout
    ducknsexe posted the 05/23/2026 at 08:32 PM
    Si il était sur physique c'était sûrement sur switch 2 vu que c'est pas un gros AAA et que ces jeux passe crème, et sûrement supérieur version grâce à la portabilité
    rupinsansei3 posted the 05/23/2026 at 08:34 PM
    Link même a 2 fps il jouera sur switch 2
    derno posted the 05/23/2026 at 08:35 PM
    comme d'hab avec les GKC un jour en occasion à moins de 30 balles....jamais je paye plein pot une cartouche vide.
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